REVIEW: Churro Doughnut a Delicious ‘Secret Menu’ Treat from Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

WDW News Today
New ‘Jurassic World’ Tiki Mug Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Jurassic World” tiki mug is available at Isla Nu-Bar outside Jurassic World – The Ride in Universal Studios Hollywood. Isla Nu-Bar has multiple tiki mugs, but this is the first one directly...
WDW News Today
New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
WDW News Today
Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Jurassic World Dominion Daiquiri and Amber Mojito Cocktails at Jurassic Cafe in Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new refreshing cocktails are available at Jurassic Café in Universal Studios Hollywood: the Jurassic World Dominion daiquiri and Jurassic Park Amber Mojito. The non-alcoholic pre-existing Raptor Refresher and new Pyroraptor Refresher can also be turned into cocktails for $16 total. You can watch our video review of these...
An Iconic Universal Studios Hollywood Attraction Is Giving Us The Jordan Peele Crossover We All Need
Two Jordan Peele movies are coming together in an epic crossover.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
Which Actors Had The Best Platonic Onscreen Chemistry In Movies And TV Shows?
No one compares to Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
70 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Season 1, Episode 1
"A Valyrian steel necklace! What our pals up in Winterfell about 200 years later would give to be able to melt that sucker down and at least get one more dagger out of it."
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event
Will you see eye to eye with this popular character at Disney World's Halloween party?
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Creamy Vanilla Vodka-Orange Slush is a Poor Cocktail From Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure
Celebrate the arrival of fall with the new Vanilla Vodka-Orange Slush from Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure. You can see our video review of this drink and all the other new flavors that hit the resort this week on our YouTube channel, or by clicking the video below. And keep scrolling for more photos and our full review:
12tomatoes.com
Which Boxed Brownie Mix Reigns Supreme? Boxed Brownie Brands Ranked Worst To Best
Rich, fudgy, chewy, and full of chocolate flavor, there’s no saying no to brownies. These squares of decadent goodness have graced our kitchen counters, bake sale tables, and lunch boxes for decades. Though commercial brownie mixes hit grocery shelves as early as the 1950s, they didn’t pick up in popularity until the mid-70s and 80s. There’s no ignoring the convenience of these mixes, the problem is which is the best to choose from?
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
AOL Corp
Is one day enough at Disneyland? No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it.
I spent 13 hours at Disneyland, and it wasn't nearly long enough. I'd spent weeks planning my one day at the Southern California landmark, hoping to make the most of every minute by studying park maps, talking to Magic Key annual pass holders, watching vlogs, narrowing down what I wanted to see and eat, and checking wait times in real time on the Disneyland app.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Chicharrones Pork Rinds at Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure
Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure is closed for refurbishment, but a limited menu is being offered at a nearby temporary location. We visited the Hollywood Lounge booth to try their new chicharrones dish. Hollywood Lounge is surrounded by construction walls and blue tarps. The temporary location is a Food...
