WWD

Narvar Teams Up With Fillogic to Help Retailers Expedite Product Returns

Narvar and Fillogic have joined forces to help brands and merchants expedite the product returns process. “The partnership will leverage the combination of Narvar’s end-to-end returns management solution and the Fillogic Hub Network as well as Fillogic’s proprietary, state-of-the-art sortation and segmentation technology,” Narvar said in a statement.
