Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Florida Democrat voter feels ‘cheated’ by lack of opportunities after college: ‘Not the deal I made’
A Florida Democrat said Monday she feels “cheated” by the Democratic Party as voters in the state will head to the polls for primary elections on Tuesday. Maranda Douglas said on “Fox & Friends First” she had to move back in with her mom as costs rise and she struggles to find employment opportunities that fit her college education.
fox40jackson.com
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”
fox40jackson.com
Texas inmate faces drug trafficking charges related to drone drops in prison yard
A Texas prison inmate serving time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges in connection with using a drone to make prison yard drops to smuggle drugs and contraband into a correctional facility. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
fox40jackson.com
Iowa state fair attendees say Biden ‘too old’ to run in 2024, motivated to vote by high inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters at the Iowa State Fair tell Fox News Digital that President Biden is “too old” to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president or not, and that rising inflation is the top issue that will drive them to vote in the November midterms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Florida men arrested in Bank of America robbery, police say
Florida police have nabbed two men in connection with a Bank of America robbery in Tampa on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said the man jumped behind the teller’s counter and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount and fled in a waiting white Honda Accord. Investigators...
fox40jackson.com
Kiely Rodni search: SUV pulled from reservoir near where California teen last seen
Authorities pulled a white SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday evening – following claims from a private dive team that they found the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Authorities have not confirmed that Rodni has been found. Officials will hold a press conference on Monday to give...
fox40jackson.com
Heavy rain hits Utah, Colorado, flooding businesses and shutting down roads amid safety concerns
Heavy rains in Utah have caused major flooding across the city of Moab, prompting officials to warn residents not to travel into some areas. Videos online show one business located on Main Street in the center of town completely flooded. The water is several inches deep and rises just above the ankle of some people seen walking through it, Fox 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
fox40jackson.com
Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mom Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day
Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson.
Comments / 0