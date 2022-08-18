Read full article on original website
‘They are not there to play’ Mississippi’s Chapel Hart readies for America’s Got Talent finals after country casts votes for singing trio
Chapel Hart wowed voters and advanced to America’s Got Talent Finale after their fiery performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town” on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, AGT revealed to the world that the Poplarville trio of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle earned enough audience votes to advance to the finale.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
How a Mississippi space facility is helping with NASA's historic Artemis One launch
Ahead of NASA's crewless Artemis One launch to the moon, WXXV’s Ansley Brent takes a look into how employees at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, are helping to make history. The Mississippi space facility is a home for the assembly and testing of major engines.Aug. 21, 2022.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director
With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Stepping back in time at Big Level Grocery
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In every small town, there are special places known to everyone as “the heart of the community.”. In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we’re headed to Stone County to visit one such long-time business. And just a quick warning: You may feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
WLOX
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
ourmshome.com
Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location
The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
ourmshome.com
Gulfport Dragway Revved-Up for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022
Gulfport Dragway is getting a jump start on the Cruisin’ fun. Stephanie Lea, Event Coordinator, is ready for this year’s events with The Early Bird “Old School Swap-meet & Car Corral,” that will kick-off Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 at the dragway. Come for the fun...
Hattiesburg speedway on the verge of closing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Speedway is in danger of closing due to low attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 800-person bleachers have been empty on and off since 2020. The family-friendly speedway has been in Donald Parker’s family for generations. He said he was introduced to racing from his mother. […]
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
Real News Network
The Chris Hedges Report: Psychology of a Klansman
On Jan. 9, 1966, the White Knights of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan murdered the Black civil rights activist Vernon Dahmer in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after firebombing and shooting into his house. It was one of thousands of hate crimes conducted in the South by whites who waged a reign of terror against Blacks to frighten them from abandoning calls for desegregation and voting rights. Terrorism by white vigilantes against religious and ethnic minorities is ingrained in the DNA of American society going back to the slave patrols—and has only escalated in recent years. The FBI recorded 8,263 reported hate crimes in 2020, a 13% jump over 2019.What motivates these people? How do they look at the world? How do they justify to themselves and others these acts of terror?
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
Harrison, Hinds could apply for federal rental assistance funds Gov. Reeves is returning
Hinds and Harrison counties can apply for a portion of the more than $100 million in emergency rental assistance funds that Gov. Tate Reeves is returning to the U.S. Treasury. According to June 28 guidelines from the U.S. Treasury, “When feasible and consistent with jurisdiction needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a grantee […]
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
fox8live.com
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
bogalusadailynews.com
FHS graduate had successful 4-H career
Carly Talley, daughter of Brandon and Theresa Talley and recent graduate of Franklinton High School, is closing out her 4-H career in style. Carly’s 4-H experiences started in fourth grade at Enon Elementary School, where she quickly became a young leader in her club. Those experiences during her early 4-H days, lead her to become a major leader in the Washington Parish 4-H Program as she moved through Jr. high and high school years. Carly has used her wonderful cooking skills to win both parish and regional cookery contest over the years. She also used these skills to compete at 4-H University in the Next Louisiana Food Star Competition. She’s attended workshops as a participant and youth volunteer over the years. If there was ever an opportunity to volunteer to make a difference, Carly took it. She helped with community service projects throughout her time as a 4-H member as well. Her willingness to volunteer took her back to 4-H Summer Camp as a summer camp counselor. Carly had previously attended summer camp as a 4th through 6th grade member and saw an opportunity to positively impact younger members.
