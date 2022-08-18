ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma, CO

99.9 KEKB

Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill

Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
KJCT8

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on another warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Best Places to Stop When Traveling to Aspen from Grand Junction

Going on a road trip through Colorado can be quite an amazing experience. In fact, sometimes the trip itself is more notable than ending up at your final destination. Plus, it also helps if the area you're driving through is nice to look at and the drive from Grand Junction to Aspen, Colorado fits that criteria.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man

The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

