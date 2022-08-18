ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US News and World Report

Shilese Jones Sprints to Lead at US Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so...
GYMNASTICS
The Independent

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman both won individual apparatus titles to maintain the golden era of British gymnastics on the final day of the European Championships.The pair followed up Saturday’s stunning performance in the men’s team final by helping Great Britain to five more medals in Munich.Fraser, 23, won his third gold on the parallel bars while Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, as well as winning floor bronze.Twenty-four hours earlier the pair had combined with James Hall, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran to secure a first all-round European title for...
WORLD
Daily Mail

It's gold for Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding as GB rule diving... finishing top of the medal table after more success on the final day at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome

Great Britain's divers finished top of the medal table after more success on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze in the 10m platform final.
WORLD
BBC

European Championships: Jonathan Young wins bronze in Munich

Jonathan Young has won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the men's Kayak Single KL3 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. The Belfast para-canoeist, 38, was third behind Spain's Juan Antonio Valle, who won with a time of 40.393 seconds, and Poland's Mateusz Surwilo. Great Britain's Jon...
SPORTS
BBC

Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style

Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
NFL
racer.com

Tanak takes back-to-back WRC wins with Ypres Rally Belgium success

Ott Tanak stormed to Ypres Rally Belgium victory on Sunday afternoon to seal back-to-back FIA World Rally Championship wins. The Estonian driver inherited the top spot late on Saturday afternoon when Hyundai i20 N Rally1 teammate and long-time leader Thierry Neuville understeered off the road and into a ditch, shattering the Belgium’s hopes of a repeat home win.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Joni Jurmo, Finland fall to Canada in gold medal game at 2022 World Juniors

Team Finland, featuring Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo, fell 3–2 in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship on Saturday evening. Jurmo logged 16:34 — the fifth-most ice time of Team Finland’s seven dressed defenders — and...
NHL
The Guardian

Joe Fraser leads GB gymnastics team to dominant European gold

Fate has maliciously lobbed one obstacle after another into the path of Joe Fraser this summer. A ruptured appendix. A broken right foot. Excruciating pain the accompaniment to both. It is just as well the leader of the British gymnastics pack has an abundant ability to pivot and twist before landing safely, separating himself from the debris scattered behind.
WORLD
theScore

Finland to play Canada for gold after edging Sweden in semis

For the seventh time in the last nine tournaments, Finland or Canada will take home gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Finland squeaked by Sweden with a 1-0 win in the semifinal Friday. Suomi will now face Canada in the gold-medal game Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The two nations met earlier in the tournament, with Canada coming out on top 6-3.
HOCKEY
theScore

Johnson's OT winner leads Canada to gold-medal triumph over Finland

Canada hung on to claim gold at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, downing Finland 3-2 in the final on Saturday after Kent Johnson's overtime winner. The Canadians nearly collapsed after blowing a two-goal lead but redeemed themselves in three-on-three OT. Finland was millimeters away from winning in the extra...
HOCKEY

