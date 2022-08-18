Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Shilese Jones Sprints to Lead at US Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so...
Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich
Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman both won individual apparatus titles to maintain the golden era of British gymnastics on the final day of the European Championships.The pair followed up Saturday’s stunning performance in the men’s team final by helping Great Britain to five more medals in Munich.Fraser, 23, won his third gold on the parallel bars while Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, as well as winning floor bronze.Twenty-four hours earlier the pair had combined with James Hall, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran to secure a first all-round European title for...
It's gold for Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding as GB rule diving... finishing top of the medal table after more success on the final day at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome
Great Britain's divers finished top of the medal table after more success on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze in the 10m platform final.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: GB win relay gold after Jake Wightman takes silver
Great Britain's men's 4x100m team defended their title at the European Championships, after Jake Wightman had to settle for silver in a close finish to the men's 800m final in Munich. The men's quartet ran a championship record 37.67 seconds to beat France and Poland to gold. However, the women's...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
European Championships: Jonathan Young wins bronze in Munich
Jonathan Young has won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the men's Kayak Single KL3 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. The Belfast para-canoeist, 38, was third behind Spain's Juan Antonio Valle, who won with a time of 40.393 seconds, and Poland's Mateusz Surwilo. Great Britain's Jon...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Jack Laugher & Anthony Harding win synchronised 3m springboard gold
Great Britain's Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed the men's synchronised 3m springboard title at the European Aquatics Championships, as Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore both won medals in the men's 10m platform. Laugher, 27, who won the 1m springboard title, and Harding, 22, ended more than 25 points clear...
BBC
Ciara Mageean: Portaferry athlete secures silver medal in European 1500m final
Ciara Mageean secured a silver medal in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Munich on Friday. The Portaferry athlete stayed on the shoulder of gold medallist Laura Muir for much of the race, but the Great Britain runner pulled clear of her nearest challenger in the later stages.
BBC
Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style
Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Robert Gesink takes first red jersey at Vuelta a Espana as Jumbo-Visma win opening stage
Dutch rider Robert Gesink will take the Vuelta a Espana's red jersey into day two after Team Jumbo-Visma won stage one - the team time trial - in Utrecht. The Dutch team completed the 23.3km circuit in 24 minutes and 40 seconds. Victory gives defending champion Primoz Roglic, bidding for...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Mexico's monumental win vs. Germany
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's massive win over Germany in 2018. If there was one game El...
FIFA・
racer.com
Tanak takes back-to-back WRC wins with Ypres Rally Belgium success
Ott Tanak stormed to Ypres Rally Belgium victory on Sunday afternoon to seal back-to-back FIA World Rally Championship wins. The Estonian driver inherited the top spot late on Saturday afternoon when Hyundai i20 N Rally1 teammate and long-time leader Thierry Neuville understeered off the road and into a ditch, shattering the Belgium’s hopes of a repeat home win.
BBC
World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans finishes second as Ott Tanak wins Ypres Rally Belgium
Elfyn Evans finished runner-up for the fourth time this season as Ott Tanak won Ypres Rally Belgium. The Welsh driver, who had led for much of the opening day in Belgium, finished five seconds behind Estonian Tanak who sealed back-to-back victories. Evans moves up one place to third in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain win 60 medals to finish second in medal table
Great Britain won 60 medals as they finished second in the medal table behind host nation Germany at the European Championships in Munich. Meanwhile, a further 27 medals were won at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, where GB ended the competition second to hosts Italy. British teams topped the...
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Finland fall to Canada in gold medal game at 2022 World Juniors
Team Finland, featuring Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo, fell 3–2 in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship on Saturday evening. Jurmo logged 16:34 — the fifth-most ice time of Team Finland’s seven dressed defenders — and...
NHL・
Joe Fraser leads GB gymnastics team to dominant European gold
Fate has maliciously lobbed one obstacle after another into the path of Joe Fraser this summer. A ruptured appendix. A broken right foot. Excruciating pain the accompaniment to both. It is just as well the leader of the British gymnastics pack has an abundant ability to pivot and twist before landing safely, separating himself from the debris scattered behind.
theScore
Finland to play Canada for gold after edging Sweden in semis
For the seventh time in the last nine tournaments, Finland or Canada will take home gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Finland squeaked by Sweden with a 1-0 win in the semifinal Friday. Suomi will now face Canada in the gold-medal game Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The two nations met earlier in the tournament, with Canada coming out on top 6-3.
theScore
Johnson's OT winner leads Canada to gold-medal triumph over Finland
Canada hung on to claim gold at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, downing Finland 3-2 in the final on Saturday after Kent Johnson's overtime winner. The Canadians nearly collapsed after blowing a two-goal lead but redeemed themselves in three-on-three OT. Finland was millimeters away from winning in the extra...
Comments / 0