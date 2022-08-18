Read full article on original website
Leesburg woman nabbed with drugs after boyfriend stopped for defective tail light
A woman who was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car ended up in police custody when his car was stopped Wednesday evening for a defective tail light. The police stopped a white Chevy Malibu with a burned-out tail light near the intersection of Tuskegee Street and Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When the officer made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jonathan Lucas, the officer discovered Lucas was driving the car after his license had been suspended. When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle both he and his passenger, 30-year-old Lauren M. Murphy of Leesburg, said “No.” Lucas also refused to allow the police to search his car.
Leesburg man busted with stolen gun after nearly colliding with squad car
A Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis with a stolen pistol after nearly colliding with a police vehicle. A Eustis officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on East Hazzard Avenue when a white pickup truck turned in front of the officer’s car so sharply it almost hit the police car. The officer saw the truck turn into the parking lot of the Lake Eustis Laundry at 2 East Hazzard Ave. and park diagonally across two parking places, according to the arrest report. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot when he observed that the truck had a cracked rear tail light.
Leesburg man caught with THC gummies in traffic stop in front of food plant
A Leesburg man stopped for driving with tag light out was arrested after THC gummies were found in his truck. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a Eustis police officer observed a green Toyota pickup traveling on West County Road 44 with no working tag lights. The officer conducted a traffic stop in front of Florida Foods Products, 2231 CR 44, and spoke with the driver, 34-year-old James Roderick Geldart, of 8442 Arbour Lake Drive in Leesburg.
Leesburg landlord accused of hitting tenant with baseball bat while evicting him
A 69-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat while serving him an eviction notice. Gregory Leppert, of 32402 Memory Lane, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief after the incident, which happened Wednesday morning outside his residence.
Burned-out tail light lead to arrest of Leesburg man with long criminal history
A nonfunctioning tail light led to the arrest of a Leesburg man with a long criminal history. A Leesburg police officer at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday spotted a white Chevy Malibu with a nonfunctioning tail light going west bound on Griffin Road. When the officer pulled over the Malibu, he...
Evelyn “Faye” Reed
Evelyn “Faye” Reed, 84 of Leesburg, FL passed away on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Born in St. Charles, VA to Everett Wilson and Nettie Mink Wilson. Faye moved to Florida in 2012 from Centerville, IN to live with her daughter. She was the “Salad Lady” at MCL Cafeteria in Richmond for 20 years and was a former member of Ravina Park Baptist Church where she was active in WMU and the Sunshine Girls. After moving she became a member of First Baptist Church of Homosassa and was active in the Good News Club.
