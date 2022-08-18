ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, SD

Federal grand jury indicts McLaughlin woman for Involuntary Manslaughter

A 23 year old McLaughlin woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Involuntary Manslaughter. Jessica Ann Black Cloud pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on April 19, 2022, in Corson County Black Cloud unlawfully killed another person while operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
TWO ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER FINDING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE DURING AN INVESTIGATION NEAR WINSIDE. THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN RESIDENTS OF RURAL WINSIDE REPORTED TWO SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUALS GOING THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY EARLY WEDNESDAY. TROOPERS DISCOVERED THAT BOTH INDIVIDUALS WERE IN POSSESSION OF...
Third fatal shooting in Rapid City area in two days

Pennington Co., S.D. — One person is dead following a shooting at a mobile home just outside of Rapid City Sunday morning. Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at 1980 Country Road, where they found the male victim. The alleged shooter has been identified and...
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 20-year-old Wanblee man was sentenced to 8 and a half years in federal prison Thursday, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Paige Aaron Chipps called the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Officials investigate gunshots at Central States Fairgrounds

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are investigating a report of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shots occurred just after midnight Saturday, after the fair had closed. The shooter, authorities say, fled the area before responding...
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah

(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
1 dead after shooting at mobile home

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
Adam Poor Bear’s parents seeking answers

ROSEBUD INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Adam John Poor Bear was 28 years old when, according to his family, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement shot and killed him in Parmelee, S.D. Poor Bear’s family says the shooting happened in March 2018 as law enforcement were responding to a disturbance call.
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
