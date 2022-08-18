Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
longisland.com
Two Arrested for Leaving Drive-Thru at McDonalds and Entering and Beating Juvenile Employee
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Westbury female and a Mineola male for an assault that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Carle Place. According to Detectives, a female, 21, had a verbal argument with a juvenile employee at the drive-thru at McDonalds located at 95 Westbury Ave. The argument escalated and both subjects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the juvenile multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving scene.
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
rocklanddaily.com
20-Year-Old Dies After Stabbing in Spring Valley
Twenty-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back while walking home early Saturday morning. The victim managed to make it home before he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds. The stabbing attack took place on Van Orden Avenue and Franklin Court in Spring Valley.
2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery
Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app.
22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash
One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
greenwichfreepress.com
DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street
On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Town Of Crawford Intersection
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford. A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley
An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash
Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash
Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
NBC New York
Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police
A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Man Found Burning In New Canaan Park Has Not Been Identified, Police Say
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Members of the New Canaan PD...
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
