Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Westbury female and a Mineola male for an assault that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Carle Place. According to Detectives, a female, 21, had a verbal argument with a juvenile employee at the drive-thru at McDonalds located at 95 Westbury Ave. The argument escalated and both subjects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the juvenile multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving scene.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO