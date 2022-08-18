ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
longisland.com

Two Arrested for Leaving Drive-Thru at McDonalds and Entering and Beating Juvenile Employee

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Westbury female and a Mineola male for an assault that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Carle Place. According to Detectives, a female, 21, had a verbal argument with a juvenile employee at the drive-thru at McDonalds located at 95 Westbury Ave. The argument escalated and both subjects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the juvenile multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving scene.
WESTBURY, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
RYE, NY
rocklanddaily.com

20-Year-Old Dies After Stabbing in Spring Valley

Twenty-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back while walking home early Saturday morning. The victim managed to make it home before he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wounds. The stabbing attack took place on Van Orden Avenue and Franklin Court in Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street

On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Rye Police#Rye City Court#The Rye Police Department
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun

PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley

An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash

Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
YONKERS, NY
NJ.com

One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash

Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police

A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
IRVINGTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash

BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
PINE BUSH, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY

