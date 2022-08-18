Since the start of the pandemic, researchers and clinicians have warned that not everyone who is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will experience symptoms. A new antibody analysis of blood samples has suggested that nearly 60 percent of people who are infected with the Omicron variant don't know it, and have no symptoms. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO