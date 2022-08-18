Read full article on original website
Dr. Anthony Porto and Dr. Dina DiMaggio Join BobbieLabs, Bobbie’s Scientific Innovation Hub, as Chief Medical Director and Medical Research Director
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Bobbie, the mom-founded and led Organic infant formula company announced that Dr. Anthony Porto, MD, MPH, FAAP and Dr. Dina DiMaggio, MD, FAAP are joining BobbieLabs as Chief Medical Director and Medical Research Director, respectively. BobbieLabs is Bobbie’s scientific innovation hub, bringing together multidisciplinary thought leaders to evolve infant feeding through groundbreaking scientific research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005109/en/ Dr. Anthony Porto and Dr. Dina DiMaggio Join BobbieLabs, as Chief Medical Director and Medical Research Director. (Photo: Business Wire)
What is the Connection Between Interpersonal Rejection and Increased COVID Precautions?
Some people who may not normally worry about disease may take greater steps to protect themselves against COVID-19 if they have experienced social pain or rejection. A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science found that rejection makes people more likely to feel a need to protect themselves from others.
Eczema Drug Helps Increase Covid-19 Survival Rates, Clinical Study Suggests
In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, a clinical study led by the University of Virginia (UVA) Health System found that the drug, dupilumab, was successful in increasing Covid-19 survival rates in a 60-day randomized trial involving 40 ventilator-free patients. What’s remarkable about this study is dupilumab was initially designed to treat eczema and asthma, and 90% of the patients receiving dupilumab survived after 60-day trial.
Most Omicron-Infected People Are Unaware of Their Infection
Since the start of the pandemic, researchers and clinicians have warned that not everyone who is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will experience symptoms. A new antibody analysis of blood samples has suggested that nearly 60 percent of people who are infected with the Omicron variant don't know it, and have no symptoms. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open.
Human Cells Modify COVID-19's Spike Protein, Making it Flex
SARS-CoV-2 uses a spike protein to bind to human cells and infect them. Researchers have now found that human cells can modify that spike protein, changing it in ways that make it more flexible. This may also make the spike protein better at infecting other cells and evading antibodies as well. The findings have been reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
