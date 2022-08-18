Read full article on original website
5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
labroots.com
Eczema Drug Helps Increase Covid-19 Survival Rates, Clinical Study Suggests
In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, a clinical study led by the University of Virginia (UVA) Health System found that the drug, dupilumab, was successful in increasing Covid-19 survival rates in a 60-day randomized trial involving 40 ventilator-free patients. What’s remarkable about this study is dupilumab was initially designed to treat eczema and asthma, and 90% of the patients receiving dupilumab survived after 60-day trial.
Can Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke In The Summer?
This warning about medication is popular online, but is it true? Pharmacists and a psychiatrist share what you need to know.
Stimulating the brain helps Alzheimer's patients remember again
This method could be helpful for elderly people.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't
Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
IFLScience
Supplement Reverses Hallmarks Of Old Age And Promotes Healthier Aging
New research has found that supplementing older people with GlyNAC – a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine – wards off several key indicators of aging and keeps people healthier as they age. Not only that, but older people also appeared to be fitter and stronger with slimmer waistlines after taking the GlyNAC supplement.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness in the Emergency Room
Mental illness treated in the emergency room can result in distrust of medical providers. In some situations, there is a general sense of distrust between patients and nursing staff. Restructuring the emergency room could help smooth the treatment process. The relationship between the emergency room and schizophrenia (or those with...
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
sciencealert.com
A Single Gram of Salt Is The Difference For Millions of Heart Attacks
We know consuming too much salt raises blood pressure, which in turn can lead to cardiovascular problems. A new study has now quantified this relationship as a public health message in clear, stark terms. Looking at health data on adults in China, the study authors estimate that a reduction of...
11 Easy-to-Digest Foods
Eating easy-to-digest foods can help your gastrointestinal system rest and recover in the event of digestive illness or surgery. Here are the best foods to eat.
MedicalXpress
Misophonia is more than just hating the sound of chewing
Researchers for the first time have identified the parts of the brain involved in a less-commonly studied trigger of misophonia, a condition associated with an extreme aversion to certain sounds. The results, from Ohio State University scientists, suggest that one popular explanation of what causes misophonia may not be correct.
labroots.com
A Lifetime of Mutations is Seen in Aging Immune Cells
Researchers have used advanced sequencing techniques to analyze immune cells in great detail. This work has shown that over the course of a lifetime, B and T cells can acquire a trove of genetic mutations - so many that they have nearly as many genetic mutations as cancer cells. This research seems to have explained why certain cancers develop.
Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains
Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin C Serum To Start Working
What you need to know about how long it takes vitamin c serum to start working to mitigate sun damage and decrease the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.
Miracle cure for baldness may lie in old, cheap hair-loss pill as medics tout ‘cost-effective’ treatment
A BLAST from the past hair pill may be a modern cure for baldness, medics say. The classic hair-loss formula popular in the 80s is seeing a steady comeback due to its reported effectiveness. Called minoxidil, it once acted as an important component of hair maintenance foams like Rogaine, the...
The Importance of Hydration for Seniors

daystech.org
How a Japanese Herbal Medicine Protects the Gut Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Summary: DKT, a Japanese natural treatment containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, diminished signs of colitis in mice, a brand new examine stories. Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues on the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the consequences of a standard natural treatment on colitis, certainly one of two situations that comprise inflammatory bowel illness (IBD).
infomeddnews.com
Critical Actions to Take When Having a Stroke
Heart attacks and strokes are among the most common emergencies in the medical world. The key to saving the life of the person suffering is to act fast. Unlike heart attacks that are accompanied by severe pain and other obvious symptoms, strokes can go undetected in the first stages. A...
