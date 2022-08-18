ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

TheConversationAU

5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)

It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

The tiny killer in your gut

The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
HEALTH
labroots.com

Eczema Drug Helps Increase Covid-19 Survival Rates, Clinical Study Suggests

In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, a clinical study led by the University of Virginia (UVA) Health System found that the drug, dupilumab, was successful in increasing Covid-19 survival rates in a 60-day randomized trial involving 40 ventilator-free patients. What’s remarkable about this study is dupilumab was initially designed to treat eczema and asthma, and 90% of the patients receiving dupilumab survived after 60-day trial.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't

Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Supplement Reverses Hallmarks Of Old Age And Promotes Healthier Aging

New research has found that supplementing older people with GlyNAC – a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine – wards off several key indicators of aging and keeps people healthier as they age. Not only that, but older people also appeared to be fitter and stronger with slimmer waistlines after taking the GlyNAC supplement.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Illness in the Emergency Room

Mental illness treated in the emergency room can result in distrust of medical providers. In some situations, there is a general sense of distrust between patients and nursing staff. Restructuring the emergency room could help smooth the treatment process. The relationship between the emergency room and schizophrenia (or those with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol

Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood

If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS
LIVESTRONG.com

11 Easy-to-Digest Foods

Eating easy-to-digest foods can help your gastrointestinal system rest and recover in the event of digestive illness or surgery. Here are the best foods to eat.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Misophonia is more than just hating the sound of chewing

Researchers for the first time have identified the parts of the brain involved in a less-commonly studied trigger of misophonia, a condition associated with an extreme aversion to certain sounds. The results, from Ohio State University scientists, suggest that one popular explanation of what causes misophonia may not be correct.
HEALTH
labroots.com

A Lifetime of Mutations is Seen in Aging Immune Cells

Researchers have used advanced sequencing techniques to analyze immune cells in great detail. This work has shown that over the course of a lifetime, B and T cells can acquire a trove of genetic mutations - so many that they have nearly as many genetic mutations as cancer cells. This research seems to have explained why certain cancers develop.
CANCER
Fatherly

Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains

Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
SKIN CARE
daystech.org

How a Japanese Herbal Medicine Protects the Gut Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Summary: DKT, a Japanese natural treatment containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, diminished signs of colitis in mice, a brand new examine stories. Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues on the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the consequences of a standard natural treatment on colitis, certainly one of two situations that comprise inflammatory bowel illness (IBD).
HEALTH
infomeddnews.com

Critical Actions to Take When Having a Stroke

Heart attacks and strokes are among the most common emergencies in the medical world. The key to saving the life of the person suffering is to act fast. Unlike heart attacks that are accompanied by severe pain and other obvious symptoms, strokes can go undetected in the first stages. A...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

