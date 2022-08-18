It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO