ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week

In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

3 star Rangers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season

The Texas Rangers invested a ton of money in two excellent players before the 2022 season, signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive contracts in free agency. Still, there are still several holes to fill for a team with long-term World Series aspirations, especially when it comes to pitching. Martin Perez has been Texas’ only consistent pitcher, with an ERA below 3.0 over 140 innings.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Stafford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy