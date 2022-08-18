ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A Times Food Bowl Launch Party 2022

This year’s Los Angeles Times Food Bowl festival will celebrate Southern California’s robust food scene from September 1 to 30. Over 30 pop-up dining events will be held throughout Los Angeles during the month-long festival presented by City National Bank, which also addresses issues of food access, sustainability and waste reduction.
