Windows Services are the core components of the Windows Operating System. Windows Services start automatically when you start your system and keep running in the background until you shut down your system. Different Services on a Windows computer perform different tasks and are responsible for the proper functioning of a Windows computer. For example, the Print Spooler is a Service that manages print jobs by storing them temporarily in the computer’s memory until the printer is ready to print. You can view and manage Services on a Windows computer via the Services Manager. To view what a particular service does on your system, open its properties and read its description. In the Services Manager, some users have seen the “Failed to read description, Error Code: 15100” error message in the description of McpManagementService. In this article, we will see the cause of this error message and also talk about if there is a way to fix this error message.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO