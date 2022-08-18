Read full article on original website
Windows Fax and Scan not working in Windows 11
Windows Fax and Scan is an integrated faxing and scanning application developed by Microsoft. It is available in Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. It lets you send and receive faxes via a fax modem. If you have a fax modem, you can connect your computer to that modem by using this application. Some users have reported that the Windows Fax and Scan app stopped working after a Windows update. If Windows Fax and Scan is not working on your Windows 11 PC, you can try the solutions provided here to resolve the issue.
Microphone is not working in Steam [Fixed]
If your microphone is not working in Steam, the solutions listed in this article may help you fix the problem. According to the affected users, the issue is occurring only on Steam. Their microphone works fine in other applications like Discord. Due to this issue, users are not able to chat with their friends on Steam. On the other hand, some users have reported that their microphone does not work only in some particular games on Steam, like Counter-Strike.
Confirm before closing multiple tabs in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi
In this tutorial, we will help you with how to confirm before closing multiple tabs in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Vivaldi browsers on a Windows 11/10 computer. We already know that when we click on the close button for a browser window, the window is closed immediately. But browsers have a built-in feature that once enabled will prompt or ask you when you try to close a window containing more than one tab opened.
How to Move Multiple Files at once using a Batch file
It is key for users to be able to move and rearrange their files, especially if they use Windows for professional purposes. Moving files one by one can be a tedious process, in which case creating a batch file (.bat) and encapsulating all the files you want to move inside it, can be of help. In this tutorial, we will look at how you can create a batch file on Windows 11/10 and use it to move files.
Fix Problem parsing the JPEG data in Photoshop
The error message Could not complete your request because of a problem parsing the JPEG data in Photoshop can be quite frustrating. What is Parsing and what does it have to do with you getting your image in Photoshop? Well, Parsing in the basic term means to break down or translate to process or make meaning of. Parsing in terms of this error may mean that Photoshop cannot read the image’s data because something, possibly a tag is missing. In some versions of Photoshop, it may say that the JPEG marker is missing.
Best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see some best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10. Portable software does not require installation on a PC. You can run the portable software on any computer by double-clicking on the application file. This is the biggest advantage of portable software. If you are looking for such software that lets you edit photos or images without installing it on your system, this list of free portable image editing software will be helpful for you.
OneDrive for Business contents will be deleted in 7 days – Active User
If you have received a notification that says— OneDrive for Business contents will be deleted in 7 days —then this post will help you resolve the problem. The issue is noticed for an active Microsoft 365 user indicating that the user’s OneDrive for Business is scheduled for deletion.
Fix SteamVR 1101-1112 USB Error Code
1101-1112 USB Error Code on Steam occur because of USB failure. It is a SteamVR error that stops users from using the VR to play games, which is very annoying and should be resolved. So, if you see any error USB Error Codes 1101-1112 on SteamVR, try the solutions mentioned in this post.
Fix Easy Anti-Cheat Untrusted system file error in Steam on PC
Are you experiencing an Easy Anti-Cheat error that says Untrusted system file when launching games like Apex Legends, Elden Ring, Lost Ark, New World, Jump Force, Watch Dog, etc. on Steam? Apex Legends is a popular free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game with millions of users. Many Apex Legends players have reported getting the Untrusted system file error while opening the game on Steam. The error occurs when playing the game via the Steam desktop client.
How to Enable or Disable Notification Center in Windows 11
This post will show you how to disable the Notification Center in Windows 11. When you press Win+N, the Notification Center flies out from the bottom right corner to display notifications, calendar, etc. If you wish to turn it off, you can use the Registry or Group Policy Editor. Enable...
Windows stops copying files; File Transfer gets stuck halfway
We regularly copy files from one drive to the other drive, or folder to folder. The estimated time to copy the files changes according to the file size, drive, and your PC capabilities. There are even some third-party software programs available to make file copying easy and optimize the process. But, still, the performance capabilities of your PC based on the configuration decide the speed. There are some users who are complaining that Windows 11/10 stops copying files or they see their file transfer gets stuck halfway. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can actually help you fix the issues you face while copying files on your Windows 11/10 PC.
How to Prevent Data Corruption in Windows computers
In this post, we will discuss the causes of Data Corruption, along with consequences & types, and how to prevent & fix Data corruption on Windows computers. One of the most annoying things is having important data on your Windows computer corrupted. With that, your data becomes inaccessible or useless due to corruption as unintended changes are being made, and it may not be possible to retrieve the original data. Data corruption is the root of most errors on Windows computers as it can affect any file on your computer, consequently leading to issues while accessing programs that run the file.
Cannot Play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams
There is new demand for good virtual meeting platforms and Microsoft Teams holds its own. However, there are a lot of complaints that users cannot play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams. This is concerning as the ability to share videos is one of the key selling points for apps such as Teams. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how it can be fixed.
How to create a Kaleidoscope on Windows computer
Here is a complete guide on how you can make a Kaleidoscope on your Windows 11/10 PC. You can use multiple methods to apply a Kaleidoscope effect to your images and convert them into Kaleidoscopes. If you want to create a Kaleidoscope from scratch, you can also do that. There are multiple methods that we have discussed in this post. You can use some popular graphics editing software to do so. There are some free online tools to make a Kaleidoscope in your web browser. Let us check out all the free Kaleidoscope Maker software or online tools to make a Kaleidoscope image on a PC.
How to change File Type on Windows 11/10
Every file on our PC has a file type. For audio files, it might be MP3, for documents it might be Docx or pdf, for videos it might be mp4, Mkv, etc. Each category of file type has many numbers of file formats according to their compression level or other factors. The programs recognize the files by their format and open them. If you are wondering how to change file type on Windows 11/10, this guide is for you.
Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010
If you see the error message Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010, when trying to install or upgrade Windows 11, then this post may be able to help you resolve the issue. Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010. Follow these suggestions to resolve the...
How to repair Windows 11 without losing data
In this post, we will show you different methods to repair your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC without data loss if you see any errors during its usage. Windows 11 is an upgrade from Windows 10. Though many worldwide still use Windows 10, Windows 11 is slowly making its way into those Windows 10 PCs. Like in Windows 10, we face many issues or errors if we are not careful on Windows 11. We can use different methods to fix them. In this guide, we show you different ways to repair Windows 11 if you face any errors on it.
Dead by Daylight keeps Crashing or Freezing on PC
Dead by Daylight is an online survival horror asymmetric multiplayer game. It is a great game and is loved by millions of gamers across the globe. However, many Dead by Daylight users have complied that the game keeps on crashing or freezing on their PC. For some, the game crashes at startup or in the middle of gameplay, while many users complained that the game keeps on crashing right after its start-up. Also, some users said that the game completely freezes midway and becomes unplayable.
McpManagementService Error Code 15100 on Windows 11
Windows Services are the core components of the Windows Operating System. Windows Services start automatically when you start your system and keep running in the background until you shut down your system. Different Services on a Windows computer perform different tasks and are responsible for the proper functioning of a Windows computer. For example, the Print Spooler is a Service that manages print jobs by storing them temporarily in the computer’s memory until the printer is ready to print. You can view and manage Services on a Windows computer via the Services Manager. To view what a particular service does on your system, open its properties and read its description. In the Services Manager, some users have seen the “Failed to read description, Error Code: 15100” error message in the description of McpManagementService. In this article, we will see the cause of this error message and also talk about if there is a way to fix this error message.
What is File Level Backup? Why and When to use it?
File-level backup is essential for taking a backup of your device and restoring it at a later stage. File-level backup can backup single or multiple files. In this case, you take a backup of individual files, folders, and application data, and it is the most common type of backup, which is fast and easy to carry out. You can schedule file-level backups using different software and restore them whenever required.
