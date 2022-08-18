ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Max 'Hasselhoff' Homa, Rory McIlroy's ridiculous driver (and his triple) among takeaways from Thursday at BMW Championship

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGzvX_0hMpWjhW00
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour is in Delaware.

Wilmington Country Club, one of the most prestigious courses in the state, is playing host to the BMW Championship, the second of three events of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After a star-less leaderboard through the first two rounds in Memphis, the best players in the world have shown up ready to go this time around with names like Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele all residing in the top 10 after 18 holes.

If you missed any of the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know from the opening round in The First State.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | Friday tee times | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 10 a.m. tee time was on fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ5I4_0hMpWjhW00
Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott took advantage of an early tee time and fresh golf course Thursday morning, drafting off each other all day.

Bradley went out in 29, but bogeyed No. 11 to fall to 5 under on the day. He’d add birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 for a day-one 7-under 64.

The Aussie didn’t go as low on the front as his playing partner but made the turn with a 32. With a bogey-free 33 on the way home, Scott signed for a 6-under 65.

Bradley is alone at the top and Scott sits solo second.

Max 'Hasselhoff' Homa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX9Qu_0hMpWjhW00
Max Homa of the United States walks to the 14th green during the first round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 18, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

With many in the field under par after Thursday, Max Homa can’t be too happy about his 1-over 72. However, he saved himself some strokes with two hole-out birdies in a four-hole stretch after making the turn.

No. 10

No. 13

Willy Z sneaks a peek

Will Zalatoris grew up playing golf with Scottie Scheffler, so the two top-10 players know each other’s games well. On the tricky par-3 11th that has water lurking to the left, Scheffler had the honor and Zalatoris couldn’t help himself but take a peak through world No. 1’s bag to see what he was hitting.

Classic.

Rory McIlroy's driver was clicking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3VVF_0hMpWjhW00
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 18, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is the best driver of the golf ball in the game today, maybe ever. You could make an argument for someone else, but you’d be wrong.

And he was showing off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club.

He smashed multiple drives over 380 yards and nine over 330 yards. Think that’s okay.

He was bogey-free as he stepped to the 15th tee but a ball in the water and a missed three-footer on the difficult par 3 pushed him back to 3 under with three to play. He parred in and signed for a 68.

Big movers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOQwj_0hMpWjhW00
Shane Lowry reacts to his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s only been 18 holes, but the following players made a big move into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings after their rounds Thursday:

  • Keegan Bradley, up 41 spots to No. 3
  • Adam Scott, up 33 spots to 12
  • Shane Lowry, up 15 spots to 22
  • Russell Henley, up 15 spots to 28
  • Harold Varner III, up 36 spots to 29

From in to out, for now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33x8l3_0hMpWjhW00
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 18, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The following players dropped out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings on Thursday:

  • J.J. Spaun, down one spot to 31
  • Joohyung “Tom” Kim, down nine to 34
  • Davis Riley, down 11 to 37)
  • Sahith Theegala, down 11 to 38
  • Kevin Kisner, down 11 to 39

Shot of the day

Russell Henley… from deep!

Leaderboard, odds after Round 1

Place Player Score Odds to win

1st Keegan Bradley 7 under (+1300)

2nd Adam Scott 6 under (+1300)

T-3 Harold Varner III 5 under (+3000)

Shane Lowry 5 under (+1875)

Justin Thomas 5 under (+550)

T-6 Chez Reavie 4 under (+5500)

Collin Morikawa 4 under (+1625)

Xander Schauffele 4 under (+1300)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 under (+6100)

Tyrrell Hatton 4 under (+3400)

Russell Henley 4 under (+3600)

Cameron Young 4 under (+2600)

Full leaderboard.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds a full list.

*Odds as of 6:55 p.m. ET

