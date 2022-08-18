ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA
San José Spotlight

High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle

With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report... The post High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

High-speed rail between San Francisco, San Jose receives final EIR approval

SAN FRANCISCO – The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg.The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently used by Caltrain.High speed rail officials have now approved the environmental clearance documents for 420 miles of the project's 500-mile span between San Francisco and Anaheim."If nothing else, what it does is it really prepares and moves this entire project forward towards construction, with of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Lion Ranch’s secret sauce

Kim and Todd Englehardt are dedicated to Rhone varieties at their Lion Ranch vineyard in San Martin, where they have two parcels: a two-acre site at the tasting room, which is all reds, and two-and-a-half acres of mixed whites and reds at their additional five-acre parcel down the road. They started out growing Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Picpoul Blanc, Roussanne and Viognier for whites, and Cinsault, Counoise, Grenache Noir, Mourvedre and Syrah for reds.
SAN MARTIN, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused

We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Local author Larry Slonaker publishes murder mystery

Longtime Hollister resident Larry Slonaker recently published his new novel, “Nothing Got Broke,” a murder mystery that is partly inspired by his upbringing and his previous career as a Bay Area newspaper journalist. The book’s plotline follows a “cat and mouse” conflict between two characters—one a retired journalist...
montereycountyweekly.com

The city of Monterey’s relationship with its largest union turns frosty.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the thousands of workers who contribute behind-the-scenes to make Car Week happen. There are truck drivers who transport designer cars to the Monterey Peninsula for the weekend. There are countless catered events, in private homes and at larger functions. And government employees take on extra work, too; the Monterey Police Department, for example, staffs up during Car Week, anticipating more traffic and speeding-related incidents than usual.
MONTEREY, CA
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA

