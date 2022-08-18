Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Biz Beat: San Jose wine and cheese restaurant simply ‘Devine’
When having some wine and aged cheddar cheese, you might not think of pairing it with caramel corn—but it’s part of Liana Ryan’s culinary genius. The mix of sharpness and sweetness creates a surprisingly balanced, harmonious depth of flavor. “My first thing, when you are pairing cheese...
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle
With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report... The post High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
High-speed rail between San Francisco, San Jose receives final EIR approval
SAN FRANCISCO – The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg.The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently used by Caltrain.High speed rail officials have now approved the environmental clearance documents for 420 miles of the project's 500-mile span between San Francisco and Anaheim."If nothing else, what it does is it really prepares and moves this entire project forward towards construction, with of...
nomadlawyer.org
San Jose: Home to the World’s Greatest Innovations, 15 Best Places To Visit in San Jose
If you’ve ever wanted to see the technology behind some of the world’s greatest innovations, San Jose is the place for you. From the computer history museum to the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, you’ll find it all in San Jose. There’s also Japantown, which is one of the last remaining authentic Japanese communities in the country.
Gilroy Dispatch
Lion Ranch’s secret sauce
Kim and Todd Englehardt are dedicated to Rhone varieties at their Lion Ranch vineyard in San Martin, where they have two parcels: a two-acre site at the tasting room, which is all reds, and two-and-a-half acres of mixed whites and reds at their additional five-acre parcel down the road. They started out growing Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Picpoul Blanc, Roussanne and Viognier for whites, and Cinsault, Counoise, Grenache Noir, Mourvedre and Syrah for reds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ; Kyla Oberman and Nick Chappell Comment
WATSONVILLE, CA - The California Giant Foundation’s Skirt Steak BBQ is one event I hear talk of all year long, so I was eager to learn how this year’s celebration shook out. California Giant Berry Farms’ 501(c)3 non-profit raised over $22,000 for local non-profits, and nearly 1,100 community members were served in the process.
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
sanbenito.com
Local author Larry Slonaker publishes murder mystery
Longtime Hollister resident Larry Slonaker recently published his new novel, “Nothing Got Broke,” a murder mystery that is partly inspired by his upbringing and his previous career as a Bay Area newspaper journalist. The book’s plotline follows a “cat and mouse” conflict between two characters—one a retired journalist...
montereycountyweekly.com
The city of Monterey’s relationship with its largest union turns frosty.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about the thousands of workers who contribute behind-the-scenes to make Car Week happen. There are truck drivers who transport designer cars to the Monterey Peninsula for the weekend. There are countless catered events, in private homes and at larger functions. And government employees take on extra work, too; the Monterey Police Department, for example, staffs up during Car Week, anticipating more traffic and speeding-related incidents than usual.
Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips
Locations, hours and more details on all 10 Santa Cruz County farmers markets, with map, an index of vendors with what they sell and where, tips for making the best of your experience and answers to frequently asked questions.
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
Santa Cruz County farmers markets: Nine tips to make the most of your trip
So you've read up on the history of the markets and know what to expect when you get there, like which markets accept EBT and to leave Fido at home.
KSBW.com
Rebuilding continues in Santa Cruz County but some community members believe some promises are being broken
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — This week is the second anniversary of the CZU Lightning Fire where 1,500 structures were destroyed by fire. A very small number have been rebuilt and some residents believe promises to rebuild their homes were broken. Some community members signed a contract with Homebound, an...
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Comments / 0