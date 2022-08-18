Why is this still a story? I'm sorry, but she did the sewer self. It would be swept under the rug if it was anybody else. Thankfully she didn't kill anybody else.
When it comes to the media of any kind you need to step back and use discernment!! When the media shows you pictures or cgi is it 100% true? What they tell you and report is it 100% True? You do not have the fact based 100% true answers to it ALL ! Only GOD knows the real Truths !! However if ALL is true, May GOD rest her soul and May she be in GODS’ Heavenly Kingdom of Paradise and condolences to the family 🙏❤️🙏
let her rest in peace.i feel for her children because her death has been a topic for over a week .what happened happened and it can't be changed.they need to go on with Thier lives..rest in peace
