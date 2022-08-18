ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes extend ECHL affiliation in Norfolk

By Gavin Lee
 3 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes logo. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended their affiliation with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season, keeping the two organizations together for a second season. Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell released a brief statement:

We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial. The Admirals are a first-class organization and they provide a great environment for our prospects to develop.

While the ECHL isn’t a proving ground for top prospects, it does provide a place for raw draft picks to play big minutes instead of struggling in the AHL. For instance, the Hurricanes sent Blake Murray, a sixth-round pick from 2019 to the Admirals this season, where he racked up 14 goals and 35 points in 64 games. The young forward, who is signed to an entry-level contract, will now try to work his way up through the system after getting a full season of professional hockey under his belt.

Norfolk specifically has plenty of experience with prospect development, given they were an AHL franchise for 15 years.

