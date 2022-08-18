ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

benitolink.com

Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District

The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
berkeleyhighjacket.com

New COVID-19 Policies: Optional masking and at-home testing

As Berkeley High School (BHS) gears up for the 2022-2023 school year, the administration prepares to control the spread of COVID-19, given the high rates of transmission. “What we know from the district, that sets out a COVID safety plan for all of our sites, is that we’re trying our best to go back to pre-pandemic experiences,” said BHS Principal Juan Raygoza.
NBC Bay Area

Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking

A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors

PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
piedmontexedra.com

Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD

Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
padailypost.com

Shooting in Hoover Park shatters windows, causes school lockdown

This story was in this morning’s Daily Post. Read important local stories like this before they’re posted online. Pick up the Post every morning. A man fired a gun several times at another man at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 19) in Redwood City’s Hoover Park, but apparently the intended target wasn’t injured, police said.
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
hoodline.com

The Mission Street Big Lots has permanently closed

For fans of quirky San Francisco retail, and those who liked to see holiday decorations on store shelves several months before the holiday itself, we’ve lost another good one. The Mission Street Big Lots store, well-known among Christmas decoration fans for having the holiday gear out in early October, has permanently closed.
LocalNewsMatters.org

A movement rises to change the teaching of reading

When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Temps to Remain Cool Over the Weekend Until Heating Up Monday Afternoon

Enjoy this two-day spat of mild weather — because temperatures will grow hotter starting Monday. While cloud coverage isn't all to thick, we can expect the same mild temperatures that transpired Friday... but rest assured things are going to start heating up next week; parts of the East Bay are forecasted to reach over 95 degrees Fahrenheit by Monday afternoon. [Twitter]
kalw.org

Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender

Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
