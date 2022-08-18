Read full article on original website
SF teacher shortage leaves educators, students in lurch
Students across the Bay Area returned to classrooms this week, but a shortage of teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District left some educators with less than 24 hours to prepare a classroom curriculum, according to a press release from United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).
Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District
The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
New COVID-19 Policies: Optional masking and at-home testing
As Berkeley High School (BHS) gears up for the 2022-2023 school year, the administration prepares to control the spread of COVID-19, given the high rates of transmission. “What we know from the district, that sets out a COVID safety plan for all of our sites, is that we’re trying our best to go back to pre-pandemic experiences,” said BHS Principal Juan Raygoza.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking
A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
Redwood City school goes into lockdown after shots fired nearby
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City elementary school went into lockdown on Friday after shots were fired at a nearby park, the Redwood City Police Department said. Police responded to Hoover Park just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident, which sent Hoover Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula […]
Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors
PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
Pleasanton pulls plug on Parkside recycled water station after neighbors complain
Dozens of Parkside residents packed inside the City Council chamber on Tuesday celebrated as council members voted against constructing a recycled water fill station in their neighborhood. There were 21 people who spoke out during the council meeting against the proposed agreement to build 16 to 17 filling stalls at...
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Shooting in Hoover Park shatters windows, causes school lockdown
This story was in this morning’s Daily Post. Read important local stories like this before they’re posted online. Pick up the Post every morning. A man fired a gun several times at another man at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 19) in Redwood City’s Hoover Park, but apparently the intended target wasn’t injured, police said.
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
The Mission Street Big Lots has permanently closed
For fans of quirky San Francisco retail, and those who liked to see holiday decorations on store shelves several months before the holiday itself, we’ve lost another good one. The Mission Street Big Lots store, well-known among Christmas decoration fans for having the holiday gear out in early October, has permanently closed.
Parents of Danville Drowning Victim Speak Out Years After School Tragedy
More than four years after their son Benjamin drowned in a crowded pool during a physical education class at a Danville high school, Karen and Tom Curry feel the need to set the record straight about his death. They still hear the same rumors today that began swirling after Benjamin’s...
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
Saturday Links: Bay Area Temps to Remain Cool Over the Weekend Until Heating Up Monday Afternoon
Enjoy this two-day spat of mild weather — because temperatures will grow hotter starting Monday. While cloud coverage isn't all to thick, we can expect the same mild temperatures that transpired Friday... but rest assured things are going to start heating up next week; parts of the East Bay are forecasted to reach over 95 degrees Fahrenheit by Monday afternoon. [Twitter]
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
