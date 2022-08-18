ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Prey’s Mud Scenes Sound Like A Nightmare To Film (Even For The Predator)

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIkqr_0hMpQQfL00

The critical reviews of Hulu’s Prey were incredibly positive about Predator ’s spiritual predecessor . However, that doesn’t mean that the making of this movie was the most comfortable experience overall. Apparently the mud scenes for the sci-fi action movie were a real nightmare to film, including for the Predator.

Defeating the Predator is no easy task, as the Comanche nation needed to use their skills and luck, as well as fight through lots of mud. In an episode of The Big Picture podcast (via The Ringer ), director Dan Trachtenberg spoke about how the mud was a challenging feat for the actors on set, saying:

It was so hard. We looked a lot at Neverending Story, which shot on giant sound stages that we did not have. We dug a ditch and built a mud pit in nature. I will say the interesting thing is that, you wouldn’t know it was there when we show up in the morning to shoot, you know just walking around, but as soon as a person entered it, as soon as human flesh interacted with whatever was in there, the most horrible stench you could ever smell erupted from it. I don’t know what that chemical interaction was but it was disgusting. And a number of actors had to go- we had doubles that had to go in there, stunt performers, Amber [Midthunder], others.

One of the actors who had to go through this grueling process was Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator. Other than having to wrestle through some mud, the 6'9'' former athlete had to lose 25 pounds for Prey to play this character, as the filmmakers wanted someone with a leaner build compared to muscular. DiLiegro also trained in martial arts for two months and worked with a company called Iron Neck to train his neck for an insane Prey costume that involved 13 pounds of the Predator’s head to sit on his neck. All that is on top of the stunt and motion capture work he had to do. Talk about dedication to your craft.

Of course, if you’re filming scenes in mud, you’re gonna get dirty. Dan Trachtenberg also talked about another challenge that came from Prey 's mud scenes the timing of the scenes for when the cast would look dirty and clean. He explained:

The other trick of it is, once you go in, you can’t be clean again for a while. So we actually shot it over the course of a week of shooting, or 5 days, where we would do like all the entrances. She gets clean, we regroup, and then we shoot some night stuff in that scenario, around that set. And then the next day we come back and we would do all of her leaving. You know we would just have to do it over the course of the day because once you’re in, that’s it, and then you don’t want to spend too much time in there anyway.

Another important cast member who did a lot of physical work during the movie was Prey star Amber Midthunder. The audition moment that landed Midthunder the role was going through a physical obstacle course, as she told a story through her movements. With all of the preparation she went through for the role, it’s no wonder she thinks she can beat Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Predator character .

Having to wrestle through the strenuous mud and all of the other physical challenges that came from Prey shows that these actors and crew members had their work cut out for them. If you want to see for yourself how these excruciating mud scenes looked in the final cut, you can watch Prey with your Hulu subscription .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
thedigitalfix.com

Predator actor wants to be Jason Voorhees next

The actor and stuntman who had to don the Predator suit for the latest movie in the franchise – Prey – is 6 foot 9. Dane DiLiegro had to learn to parkour, and did a neck strengthening regime in order to prepare to take on the weight of the heavy suit. Visibility was also a challenge, what with his head being in the neck of the suit.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Predator#Hulu S Prey#Neverending Story
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
143K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy