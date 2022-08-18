Read full article on original website
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
I-90 crash snarls traffic on Homestake Pass
A crash was reported on Friday, August, 19 on Interstate 90 Eastbound on Homestake pass near the Homestake exit.
The Legend of Zelda: After 4 years, Helena family reunited with missing cat found in Nevada
A reunion four years in the making happened in Helena on Aug. 13. For four years, Zoey Goreçki, now age 11, waited for her black and white cat Zelda to come home. One day, she was on vacation when she got a call from her mom. “I called her...
More activities lined up for the end of August at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Although back-to-school season is here, summer hasn’t left just yet and there are more activities coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Park ranger Ramona Radonich is presenting a tribute Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 pm to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes and foxes. The presentation will take place at the campground amphitheater.
Capitol landscape crew still in contract negotiations with state of Montana
When you visit the Montana State Capitol in the summer, you notice the lawns, floral displays and the rest of the grounds. The people tasked with maintaining all of that are landscape technicians.
Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction
A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
Butte woman sentenced for stealing more than $600,000 from elderly victim
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte woman admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from an elderly and blind woman who was under her care. Debra Gean Roeber, 66, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and money laundering. She reportedly spent the money on a lake property, vehicles, a pontoon...
'It was the culture': Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz talks commitment to Griz
Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started. Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon
From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
Butte’s Dumas Brothel: Historic, Haunted and Heartbreaking.
Perhaps as alone and broken as the souls who once sold their bodies there, the Dumas Brothel's brick shell sits, somewhat alone, on East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte. It's more than a shell, though. Although in disrepair and without residents, some say that the Dumas remains active with the troubled spirits of those who once toiled there. Many of the outfits, beds and other remnants of their trade lay open and on display at what was one America's longest-running house of ill-repute, which only closed in 1982.
