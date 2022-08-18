ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

montanarightnow.com

Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large

HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

More activities lined up for the end of August at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

WHITEHALL, Mont. - Although back-to-school season is here, summer hasn’t left just yet and there are more activities coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Park ranger Ramona Radonich is presenting a tribute Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 pm to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes and foxes. The presentation will take place at the campground amphitheater.
WHITEHALL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction

A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

'It was the culture': Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz talks commitment to Griz

Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started. Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon

From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

Butte’s Dumas Brothel: Historic, Haunted and Heartbreaking.

Perhaps as alone and broken as the souls who once sold their bodies there, the Dumas Brothel's brick shell sits, somewhat alone, on East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte. It's more than a shell, though. Although in disrepair and without residents, some say that the Dumas remains active with the troubled spirits of those who once toiled there. Many of the outfits, beds and other remnants of their trade lay open and on display at what was one America's longest-running house of ill-repute, which only closed in 1982.
BUTTE, MT

