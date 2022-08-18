Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Week 1 Friday Night Roundups
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The AJC has writers covering numerous games across the state Friday including Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain in the Corky Kell Classic at Rome’s Barron Stadium as well as Buford vs. Thompson (Ala.), South Paulding at Harrison, North Cobb at Westlake and North Oconee at Oconee County.
CBS 46
Saturday Corky Kell Classic Recaps
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grayson 32, Marietta 12. Grayson, the 2020 defending 7A champions, displayed a smothering defense and balanced scoring as it defeated Marietta 32-12 in the final game of the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Rams offense, led by quarterback Jeff Davis II, featured many new...
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play
Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Season-ending injury: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL per report
ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul has a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday. On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.
CBS 46
Rome High School football players named honorary first responders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore. The boys saved a woman’s...
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week One
ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week. The late August heat has made way for rain...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Several Georgia High School football players pulled a woman from a smoky car accident
Rome High School should be proud. Several Georgia High School football players watched a car accident where a female was trapped in the car and they sprung into action. With smoke coming out of the car, the football players began trying to pry the door open to get the 50-year-old female out of her smoking car.
CBS 46
Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
CBS 46
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
CBS 46
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
