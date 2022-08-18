Read full article on original website
Man purposefully drives truck into 2 police cars in Mt. Juliet
A 21-year-old man is in custody after purposefully driving a truck into two police vehicles and one civilian car on Alsdale Drive in Mt. Juliet.
New road in Mt. Juliet helps alleviate traffic
City officials say the best part of the project is that it did not cost the city or taxpayers.
WSMV
WATCH: Semi crashes on I-65 near Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department has released a graphic dashcam video as a reminder to drivers how fast accidents can happen. The video shows a semi-truck crashing in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 last week near the 103 mile marker, according to police. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the Aug. 18 crash.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
williamsonhomepage.com
TDOT lane closures through Aug. 24
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Aug. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd. overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair (MM 18.6 – 29.1) will happen daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
fox17.com
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
WSMV
Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit
UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
David ‘Davy’ Crockett: Facts about the ‘King of the Wild Frontier’
David 'Davy' Crockett was born on August 17, 1786. In honor of the King of the Wild Frontier's birthday, here's a list of interesting things to know about the legendary Tennessee pioneer.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
