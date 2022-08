ARVADA — Arvada West softball coach Brenna Millikan might have needed to ice her right shoulder after Friday’s non-league home game against Castle View. The Wildcats (2-0 record) stayed undefeated on the season with an impressive 17-1 victory in three innings against the Sabercats. Millikan just kept on waving her players home as they rounded third base in the 13-run bottom of the third inning for the Wildcats.

ARVADA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO