Tombstone mine caves in
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mining stope, or open hole, in the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone has caved and created a hole in the surface in due to recent heavy rains. According to a public notice from the city of Tombstone, the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn’t present any danger to the street.
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]
Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 west near Vail
A deadly crash that shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail has been cleared, ADOT says.
