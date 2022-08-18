TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mining stope, or open hole, in the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone has caved and created a hole in the surface in due to recent heavy rains. According to a public notice from the city of Tombstone, the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn’t present any danger to the street.

