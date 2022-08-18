Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Yardbarker
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson
The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka is one step closer to Atlanta
Earlier in the week, Mike Soroka was brilliant in his first rehab assignment back with the Rome Braves. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and completed four shutout innings. Now, Soroka will look to build on that with the Gwinnett Stripers. Today, the Braves announced...
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett
Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant agree to 'move forward' with partnership
The announcement from general manager Sean Marks comes one day after it was reported that the Nets were telling teams potentially interested in star point guard Kyrie Irving that they would be keeping the him. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, to go with Marks' statement, Durant rescinded his trade request.
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Yardbarker
Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates
Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
Yardbarker
NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback, Stidham Now QB2
Las Vegas Raiders fans woke up to some interesting NFL news today. General manager Dave Ziegler is sending quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news earlier this morning, sharing the development via Twitter. All training camp and preseason, Mullens was entrenched in the battle to be Derek Carr’s backup. Regrettably, Mullens just wasn’t doing enough to separate himself from the competition. Jarrett Stidham, a former New England Patriot and pupil of current head coach Josh McDaniels, has been rather impressive. Considering that the Raiders’ offensive line has been seeing its share of struggles, Stidham was still finding ways to make things happen. His more recent performance this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins probably sealed Mullens’ fate. Stidham impressed out of the gate, showing poise and awareness while leading the Raiders down the field.
Yardbarker
Dodgers, Brewers send aces to mound
The National League ERA leader will take the mound on Tuesday night, and that pitcher -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin -- has his team's offense to thank for the lofty perch. Nobody in the NL has a better ERA than Gonsolin's 2.12 mark, and while he gets all...
