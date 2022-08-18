Read full article on original website
Joshua vs. Usyk live results from Jeddah
The scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Usyk, and 115-113 for Joshua. Boxing News 24 scored it for Usyk 9-3. Joshua looked strong in rounds eight and nine, landing hard shots to the body and head. However, Usyk came back strong in the tenth to outwork Joshua by a wide margin.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Dec.17th in Saudi Arabia
By Jim Calfa: An undisputed fight is reportedly in the works between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for December 17th in Saudi Arabia. For the fight to happen for the undisputed, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will need to beat the WBC’s deadline of this Friday, August 26th. If Fury fails to unretire by that point, his WBC title will be stripped from him and will be fought over by the top contenders.
VIDEO: Is Oleksandr Usyk the new Lineal Heavyweight Champion?
By Geoffrey Ciani: Oleksandr Usyk did it again. After winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua last September to win the unified IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight championship, Usyk has now made his first title defense in an immediate rematch, this time winning by split decision. It was a more competitive contest this...
Usyk v Joshua: Usyk looks “laser-focused” for AJ says David Diamante
By Craig Daly: Ring announcer David Diamante says he feels that unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk looks dialed in and laser-focused for his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night. Diamante states that Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) isn’t just fighting for himself. He’s fighting for his country in Ukraine, and...
Tyson Fury reacts to Usyk’s win over Joshua, says “get your checkbook out”
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury wasn’t impressed with what he saw tonight with IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) defeating Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) in a defensive battle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The less than a thrill a minute performance by Usyk seems...
Deontay Wilder to fight 3 times per year until he’s 40
The 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will be returning to the ring from a one-year absence when he faces Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s difficult to take what Wilder says...
Canelo Alvarez stops Gennadiy Golovkin late predicts Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley is predicting a pure slaughter by Canelo Alvarez when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy match next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. What was a competitive rivalry is expected to be a complete mismatch, the way that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has aged during the last four years since he fought Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) in 2018.
Usyk wins technical fight – Usyk vs Joshua II
By Adam Foy: It is not entirely surprising that Oleksandr Usyk came out on top in what was one of the most technical Heavyweight contests of the century so far. Yet few would have predicted just how close Anthony Joshua could make such a fight, as after 12 hard-fought rounds, Usyk’s hand was raised via split decision.
Anthony Joshua cries at the post-fight press conference
By Adam Baskin: In a touching moment on Saturday night, Anthony Joshua silently cried during the post-fight press conference after losing to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) let the media know how badly he had wanted to win the...
Bob Arum planning Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko
By Sean Jones: Top Rank boss Bob Arum plans on making the Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko fight next as long as both get through their next fights. There’s a lot of money to be made for Haney and Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in a fight between them, but they’ve got to get through their next fights first.
Mikey Garcia reacts to Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk
By Allan Fox: Mikey Garcia liked what he saw from Anthony Joshua in his 12 round split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mikey’s promoter Robert Garcia trained Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) for the fight, and for the most part, he fought well.
Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title
By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
Usyk had “too much IQ for Joshua” says Andre Ward
By Dan Ambrose: Andre Ward says Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night can be attributed to him coming up against a fighter that had too much ring intelligence for him to beat. Ward notes that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has gotten a lot of mileage out...
Joshua unprofessional with meltdown during post-fight rant
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua went into full meltdown after the judges’ scores were announced, giving the victory to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night. Joshua literally had a tantrum after Usyk was announced as the winner. AJ stormed out of the ring and then came back...
Anthony Joshua “must smash that body to pieces” says Eddie Hearn about Usyk
By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn says he wants Anthony Joshua to take Oleksandr Usyk “to hell” on Saturday night and “smash” his body to smithereens when the two get in the ring at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Hearn wants Joshua to get back on...
Boxing Results: Badou Jack Gifted Extra Time To Complete Comeback Victory
By Vince D’Writer: Cruiserweight boxer Badou Jack has a history of being a slow starter, and he followed suit on August 20 on the Usyk-Joshua 2 undercard as his opponent Richard “Popeye The Sailor man” Rivera got off to a good start by consistently landing the overhand right. However, Jack was able to bounce back, and pull out a narrow split decision victory.
Oleksandr Usyk says he was worried in 9th round at Joshua’s success
By Robert Segal: Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) says he was plenty worried in the ninth round tonight when Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) made a late surge in their fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk says he saw in Joshua’s eyes in the eighth round that he was feeling...
Boxing Results: Usyk Wins Split Decision over Joshua!
By Ken Hissner: “Rage on the Red Sea” at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia over DAZN Saturday promoted by Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing), Khalid Bin Abdulaziz (Skill Challenge Entertainment) and Alexander Krassyuk (K2 Promotions) in the Main Event the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk won by split decision over former Olympic Gold Medalist and world champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua.
Joshua couldn’t handle Usyk’s punch output says Tim Bradley
By Craig Daly: Tim Bradley feels that Oleksandr Usyk’s high volume punching was too much for Anthony Joshua to handle last Saturday night. Usyk threw over 700 punches in the fight, and those are the type of numbers you see from welterweights, not heavyweights. Bradley says that heavyweights throwing...
Dmitry Bivol & Gilberto Ramirez agreed for Nov.5th in United Arab Emirates
By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have agreed to a deal to fight on November 5th in the United Arab Emirates. As such, the purse bid that was scheduled for today has been canceled. Unfortunately, the boxing world...
