ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City man freed pending guns-and-drugs sentencing arrested with gun and drugs

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzApt_0hMp7lbg00

An Atlantic City man out of jail pending sentencing in a gun case is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with a gun and drugs.

Joaquin DeJesus, 52, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived at the Sheraton Atlantic City, according to the charges. He was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash.

A search of his room there led to a 9 mm handgun an additional 4½ grams of suspected cocaine and about $6,000 in cash, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. All the money is believed to be from illegal drug deals.

DeJesus was arrested last year after detectives found four firearms — including a rifle and a machine gun — inside his residence in the first block of South Mansion Avenue. He also had more than 32 grams of cocaine and drug-distribution items at that time.

He was released from the Atlantic County Justice Facility in May with sentencing in that case set for Sept. 27, jail records show.

But he is now back in jail pending a detention hearing after the investigation led by Detective Darrin Lorady under the supervision of Sgt. James Herbert.

DeJesus’ new charges include drug distribution and weapons possession, including certain persons not to possess weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncYbG_0hMp7lbg00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison

At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Herbert
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

One wounded in Pleasantville shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Sentencing#Drugs
BreakingAC

Pleasantville police investigating shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person Sunday night. The shooting happened in the area of Lake Place, sources told BreakingAC. Witnesses heard several rounds and saw a victim being taken in an ambulance. No further information was immediately available. This story is developing. Check...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rock 104.1

Absecon, NJ, Cops: Two Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, 200 Folds of Heroin

A police officer in Absecon, who was operating an automated license plate reader, is being credited with arresting two people who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. And that stolen vehicle was only one of their problems. The Absecon Police Department says during the early morning hours of Friday, August...
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
401
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy