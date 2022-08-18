Atlantic City man freed pending guns-and-drugs sentencing arrested with gun and drugs

An Atlantic City man out of jail pending sentencing in a gun case is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with a gun and drugs.

Joaquin DeJesus, 52, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived at the Sheraton Atlantic City, according to the charges. He was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash.

A search of his room there led to a 9 mm handgun an additional 4½ grams of suspected cocaine and about $6,000 in cash, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. All the money is believed to be from illegal drug deals.

DeJesus was arrested last year after detectives found four firearms — including a rifle and a machine gun — inside his residence in the first block of South Mansion Avenue. He also had more than 32 grams of cocaine and drug-distribution items at that time.

He was released from the Atlantic County Justice Facility in May with sentencing in that case set for Sept. 27, jail records show.

But he is now back in jail pending a detention hearing after the investigation led by Detective Darrin Lorady under the supervision of Sgt. James Herbert.

DeJesus’ new charges include drug distribution and weapons possession, including certain persons not to possess weapons.