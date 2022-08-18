ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma, CO

99.9 KEKB

Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park

This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
GLADE PARK, CO
99.9 KEKB

Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill

Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield

There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
PALISADE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft

The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now

Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose

The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores

The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

