Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Mesa: Hiking Down Colorado’s Crag Crest to Cottonwood Lake #1
Cottonwood Lake is an incredible place to fish, camp, and enjoy kayaks and small watercraft. Colorado's Grand Mesa is home to several amazing mountain lakes including this one. The Lake of the Woods trail will also get you to Cottonwood Lake after a 5+ mile walk. One thing we all...
Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park
This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill
Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield
There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft
The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
nbc11news.com
Storm activity possible for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now
Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
You Can Help Crown Champ For National Kid’s Mullet Championship
American youth have trained hard for this competition, and it's up to you to help determine the 2022 winner. Voting is open now for the 2022 National Mullet Championship Kids' Division. The 2022 finalists have been determined. In the end, there can be only one. Voting ends Friday, August 19,...
Half Price Adoptions During the Month of August In Grand Junction
If you have been waiting for just the right time to adopt a pet for your home, that time might just be here with half price adoptions at Roice Hurst Humane Society during the month of August. Half-Price Adoptions In August At Roice-Hurst. Roice-Hurst is once again partnering with NBC...
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores
The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
KJCT8
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0