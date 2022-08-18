NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO