Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Friday, August 19, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago

10:40AM Mayor Kenney and Senator Bob Casey to Hold Press Conference on $25 Million in Federal Funding to Make Philly Streets Safer

The Mayor will join Senator Bob Casey, Called to Serve Community Development Corporation, City and elected officials at a press conference to celebrate the $25 million in funding for the “Great Streets PHL” project to make safety improvements to seven high-crash corridors in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty. The funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Attendees must RSVP to Natalie_Adams@casey.senate.gov.

Location: Corner of Broad St. and Tioga St. (Outside of Temple University Hospital), Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia, PA
