Netflix Explored Cloud Gaming To Boost Growth: Report
Netflix, Inc NFLX is looking for a security product manager with experience handling “cloud gaming challenges,” TechCrunch reports. A cloud gaming service similar to Sony Group Corp SONY PlayStation Now, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Stadia, or Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Luna, would help Netflix diversify beyond mobile, bringing its games to TVs and PCs without relying on game consoles.
Why 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Value Dividend Stocks Can Weather the Bear Market
These five Jefferies value stock picks are well suited for what could be a very ugly rest of the year. They pay solid and dependable dividends and should hold their ground in an inflationary and recessionary period better than stocks that ripped during the summer rally.
Amazon Upgrades Warehouse AC Following Heat Complaints, Worker Death
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave in July on a "personal medical condition," CNBC reports quoting NBC News. Amazon reportedly installed an extensive new ducting system on the ground floor of the warehouse...
Why Zoom Video Is Trading Lower By 11%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Quotient Limited QTNT shares rose 58.2% to $0.3070 in pre-market trading. Quotient recently reported a wider Q1 loss. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares rose 34.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million. Eqonex Limited...
JM Smucker: Q1 Earnings Insights
JM Smucker SJM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JM Smucker beat estimated earnings by 31.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $15.00 million from the same...
