ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Recap: HBCU Presidents Dinner In D.C. Highlighted PBIs, Budget Concerns, Bomb Threats And More

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SexeC_0hMowrMx00

To be in a room full of educated Black scholars is a blessing in itself, and we had that pleasure last week (Aug 11) as a special guest for the HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by RW Jones Agency in the heart of Capitol Hill at the delectable Charlie Palmer Steak, the event introduced journalists from a variety of top Black education-based media outlets — hey, us! — to a handful of presidents at well-known HBCUs, a few that are still building their presence and even the lesser-known-yet-equally-important Predominately Black Institutions.

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As attendees dined on a choice of either filet mignon, salmon or hearty chicken, the night commenced with a variety of questions that received sincere and emotionally-driven responses, leaving little to nothing unanswered. On the topic of canceling student debt for example, Dr. Carmen Walters of Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi said that it’s the way interest rates are compounded that really should cause concern, stating, “they’ve started to talk about that, but not really — not as much as it needs to be discussed and looked at.” Dr. Ernest C. McNealey of Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina followed up with even more insight, adding with expertise, “the lack of real control that universities have is almost always missing from the narrative.” He went on to state, “most student loan debt is about living — paying for the apartment or paying for the Camaro [Laughs]; it’s not money used to pay the institutions.”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

Other topics included how the presidents have been dealing with those countless bomb threats aimed specifically at HBCUs , whether they stand with or oppose students who’ve been protesting and even gave honest answers on if certain HBCUs like Spelman and Morehouse receive more attention & funding than the other 100+ that currently exist.

“Don’t pit us against one another,” exclaimed Dr. Logan Hampton of Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, whose answer lit up the room with chuckles but also many nods in agreement. He explained his passionate response by adding, “Spelman needs every dollar they can get — isn’t it their Residence Hall in Atlanta that doesn’t have air conditioning? They need every dollar they can get!”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

After Hampton half-jokingly said Lane College needs those dollars too, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack of Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina reiterated the point that there’s enough philanthropy to go around for everyone. “When it’s our season to receive the blessing, we’ll be welcoming [it] with open arms. Until then, we celebrate Morehouse and Spelman for receiving those funds. There’s no animosity; there’s no envy.”

“We are all worth the investment.”

— Dr. Carmen Walters, Tougaloo College

Dr. Walters begged to differ though, chiming back in by stating with laughter, “I will say, I am jealous!” She went on to give the example of getting a phone call from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that Tougaloo would receive $6 million in funding, only to later find out that Prairie View A&M University was getting $50 million. Her sentiments were lighthearted for the most part though, later clarifying that she’s proud of all her HBCU peers and that all Historically Black colleges and universities are worth the investment.

Dr. Sean L. Huddleston of Martin University in Indianapolis, Indiana jumped to introduced how Predominately Black Institutions are also important for consideration, adding, “My hope is that my sector, PBIs, can get a little more attention, love and parity around funding, even from the federal level. I would not want any money taken away from HBCUs or other minority-serving institutions to be able to begin to provide more equity to PBIs.”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The night capped off with cocktails and extended conversations on a variety of other issues that both plague and promote HBCUs. We hope to continue that conversation here on BAW in the near future so that Black education prospers to even further levels for decades to come.

Take a look below at a few more images from the 2022 HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C.:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. HBCU Presidents Dinner at Charlie Palmer Steak DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlTYj_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

2. Dr. Carmen Walters of Tougaloo College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY03S_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

3. Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis of Benedict College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SNcZ_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

4. HBCU Presidents Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis (Benedict College), Dr. Cynthia Warrick (Stillman College) and Dr. Sean L. Huddleston (Martin University)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B96Ou_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

5. Dr. Ernest C. McNealey of Allen University in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9chF_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

6. Dr. Logan Hampton of Lane College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNDvf_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

7. HBCU Presidents Dinner attendees in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3wdc_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

8. Dr. Logan Hampton in conversation with media attendees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FESj3_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

9. Attendees in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqphQ_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

10. (L to R) HBCU Presidents Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack (Claflin University), Dr. Sean L. Huddleston (Martin University), Dr. Ernest C. McNealey (Allen University), Dr. Cynthia Warrick (Stillman College), Dr. Carmen Walters (Tougaloo College) Dr. Logan Hampton (Lane College) and Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis (Benedict College)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNU6B_0hMowrMx00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
georgetowner.com

Georgetown BID Employee Murdered

On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

DC chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue

The case Brom and Bett v. Ashley was taken to the County Court of Common Pleas of Great Barrington that same year. Bet and Brom won the case in which they received their freedom, 30 shillings and had their legal fees covered. The post The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue appeared first on NewsOne.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stillman College#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Benedict College#Racism#Budget Concerns#D C Hosted#Tougaloo College#Allen University
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Dunbar High School’s Head Football Coach Under Investigation By FBI For Potential Overtime Fraud

Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed on Monday, Aug. 22, that the head coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, who is also a school police detective, is currently under investigation by the FBI for potential time car and overtime fraud. According to public school district data obtained by CBS Baltimore, between Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021, […] The post Dunbar High School’s Head Football Coach Under Investigation By FBI For Potential Overtime Fraud appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally

A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

82
Followers
404
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy