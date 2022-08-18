Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo
Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd
Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn
A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Orland Township sponsors fraud prevention seminar
Fraud prevention is the implementation of a plan to detect fraudulent transactions or banking actions. The goal is to prevent these actions from causing financial and reputational damage to the customer and financial institution. Orland Township Supervisor Paul O’Grady helped connect residents with valuable consumer fraud-prevention resources by co-hosting the...
Stickney names street after retired Edison School principal
The Village of Stickney last week unanimously approved a resolution dedicating part of 42nd Street in the village to retired principal and educator, Dr. Janice Bernard. The first sign was unveiled during the August 16 village board meeting at 42nd Street and Scoville Avenue. A second sign will go up at 42nd Street and East Avenue once construction is done in that area.
Flood relief coming to neighborhood in La Grange Highlands
Roughly 15 homes in the Acacia Acres subdivision of the La Grange Highlands are expected to get flooding relief thanks to a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District to the Township of Lyons, officials said. The money will be used to acquire one home, replace it with...
GOP has no chance with Morrison
The headlines were encouraging for Republicans back in July. The Cook County GOP organized one of its largest candidate slates to challenge Democrats in November. It all sounded good on paper, and came at the right time, as the Republican Party was coming apart not just in Cook County in recent years but in Will and DuPage, too.
