ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#William Cook#Methamphetamine#Bank Fraud#Violent Crime
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation

A Kingstree County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Report: Goose Creek resident pummeled by police in Arkansas

Video footage of three officers beating a Goose Creek resident last Sunday in Mulberry, Arkansas is the subject of an investigation by state police, according to a recent report. While responding to a call of a suspect — identified as Randal Worcester — issuing threats outside a convenience store, one...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting outside James Island bar under investigation by Charleston County Sheriff's Office

JAMES ISLAND — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting that took place outside a sports bar on the island. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Aug. 20 to the outside of Oad Parley's Sports Bar at 1757 Grimball Road to a report of gunshots, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Victim in Sunday crash in Orangeburg identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — We now know the name of the victim who died in Sunday's crash in Orangeburg County outside of Eutawville. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy