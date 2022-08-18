Read full article on original website
Woman's body found in Lowcountry, boyfriend commits suicide hours later
Authorities say the body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend was found dead hours after the discovery — of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
wach.com
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
The Post and Courier
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Post and Courier
live5news.com
The Post and Courier
Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation
A Kingstree County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
The Post and Courier
Report: Goose Creek resident pummeled by police in Arkansas
Video footage of three officers beating a Goose Creek resident last Sunday in Mulberry, Arkansas is the subject of an investigation by state police, according to a recent report. While responding to a call of a suspect — identified as Randal Worcester — issuing threats outside a convenience store, one...
live5news.com
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting outside James Island bar under investigation by Charleston County Sheriff's Office
JAMES ISLAND — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting that took place outside a sports bar on the island. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Aug. 20 to the outside of Oad Parley's Sports Bar at 1757 Grimball Road to a report of gunshots, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.
WLTX.com
Victim in Sunday crash in Orangeburg identified
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — We now know the name of the victim who died in Sunday's crash in Orangeburg County outside of Eutawville. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
