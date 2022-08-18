ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Chiefs premiere S3E2 of 'The Franchise' documentary series

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The second episode of the third season of the Kansas City Chiefs’ documentary series “The Franchise” is debuting tonight at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The original series provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Super Bowl LIV-winning season. The second season followed the Chiefs’ 2021 NFL campaign. This series will follow the Chiefs as they embark on a new journey with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball.

Below is the description of tonight’s episode titled, “Living Your Dreams”.

“While the Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work with Training Camp, the security team keeps the mood light with “Bob the Bobcat” in the dorms. Go inside the wide receiver group with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore as they are mic’d up for practice. Justin Reid and Joe Thuney take a break from practice with a game of chess. The offensive and defensive line work hard at practice with Trey Smith and Chris Jones. Elijah Lee returns home to Blue Springs High School as they begin their preseason camp. Matt Nagy is back with the Chiefs and discusses his return. The team travels to Chicago, and Travis Kelce meets with the Production team the day before the game. The Chiefs face the Chicago Bears in Preseason Week One and Justin Watson discusses his game and first camp with the Chiefs.”

You can watch the premiere at the top of the page live or check out the video afterward. You can also view it over on the Chiefs’ official YouTube channel.

