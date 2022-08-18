Read full article on original website
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
School buses are back on the road. Here’s when cars must stop ... and the exceptions
Let’s try to clear up some of the confusion.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
whatcom-news.com
Power outage leaves hundreds between Birch Bay and Blaine in the dark
BLAINE, Wash. — North Whatcom Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a report of a blown transformer in the 8500 block of Shintaffer Road Monday, August 22nd, about 1:20pm. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the area about the same time. According to PSE, over 500...
Leash laws, $250 fines and other laws to know as a dog owner, according to Whatcom experts
What are my rights if I get attacked by someone’s dog? Can my dog be unleashed? We asked local experts your dog questions.
q13fox.com
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles
SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine woman asked if pills were “legit” before 2021 overdose death
Court documents show Blaine resident Aeschli Wilkinson, who died of an overdose last year, wanted oxycodone but was given pills made from fentanyl. Wilkinson hurt her back a month before her death and started taking the pills after the tramadol she was prescribed wasn’t alleviating her pain. Wilkinson, 30,...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Police Respond to Shooting Death
Burlington, WA – Officers with the Burlington Washington Police Department responded to a reported Weapons Offense with shots fired around 10:36 p.m. on August 19th, 2022 in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue. According to a press memo from the Burlington Police Department, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots...
whatcom-news.com
Car fire slows down I-5 traffic in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a car fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Slater Road Friday, August 19th, about 11:30am. Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 7 (WCFD7) arrived and found the vehicle fully involved at the entrance to the off-ramp to Slater Road.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
The Stranger
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
KGMI
Crews close Badger Road in Lynden after semi crash
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden road is back open after a semi crash forced it to close on Thursday, August 18th. Washington State Trooper Jacob Kennett said that the semi rolled over on Badger Road near Trapline Road around 6 p.m. The crash initially closed off the westbound lane,...
whatcom-news.com
Lynden power outage impacts hundreds, traffic signals out
LYNDEN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports a power outage in the west Lynden area left nearly 600 of their customer addresses without power. The outage is reported to have begun about 5am on Friday, August 19th. Lynden Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man arrested for trying to blackmail ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is charged with trying to blackmail a former girlfriend. Everson Police Chief Daniel MacPhee says the woman reported that she had been in a relationship with Cratezz Graves but recently broke it off. He didn’t take the break-up well and informed her that...
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington
If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
