As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
Gallo shines at plate, in field as LA sweeps
LOS ANGELES -- When the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the Yankees at the Trade Deadline, they were hopeful they could bolster their bench by helping the struggling outfielder rework his offensive approach. With his effort in the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday...
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
'Winning makes everything fun': 7th straight for Cards
PHOENIX -- Late Saturday night, Albert Pujols was posed with this question: Are the Cardinals currently playing their best baseball of the 2022 season?. The 42-year-old slugger has played his fair share of MLB games -- 3,042 regular-season games, to be exact -- so his opinion comes in high regard.
Grichuk hopes to keep feeding off Coors energy
DENVER -- Sunday afternoon gave Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk flashbacks to his old home, Busch Stadium. Don’t worry. He didn’t flash back to last week, when the Rockies absorbed a three-game sweep that included an uncompetitive finale. No, his game-tying two-run homer -- in a losing cause, 9-8 in 11 innings against the Giants -- at Coors Field took him back to his days playing with the Cardinals.
Vibe check: Lauer opens up on Crew's Deadline moves
CHICAGO -- Brandon Woodruff spoke of playing with urgency, Brent Suter of banding together and Keston Hiura of having fun. It might take all three for the Brewers to come up with another late-season surge. Hiura homered twice in the final three innings and the Brewers earned a happy flight...
'Recipe for some tough outings': Bullpen continues to struggle
PHOENIX -- In the midst of the Albert Pujols party, the bullpen continued to struggle. After his electric Saturday night in the desert, Pujols came off the bench to pinch-hit Sunday in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a base hit to the roar of both fanbases. It led to the Cardinals reclaiming a lead they kept the rest of the way in their 6-4 win to sweep the D-backs in the three-game series at Chase Field.
Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale
ATLANTA -- The anticipation was high to see how Yordan Alvarez would play after he exited Friday's game and was transported to the hospital before returning to the lineup on Sunday afternoon. The designated hitter didn't disappoint. The Astros put together a total team effort to take a 5-4 victory...
Langeliers: Catcher, slugger ... speed demon?
OAKLAND -- In the many glowing scouting reports the A’s had received on Shea Langeliers, speed on the basepaths was absent from the large list of impressive qualities he brings to the table. On Sunday, however, the rookie showed he’s also got a decent run tool in his bag.
Mariners fall as Castillo returns to earth
OAKLAND -- It's not often that someone lives up to their nickname quite as well as Luis Castillo. Castillo was christened "La Piedra," or "The Rock," because he throws so hard that it's like he's throwing stones past opposing batters. But his nickname also might as well represent his composure on the mound, with a steady presence on the field that exudes calm and control.
Alcantara has rare rough outing against aggressive LA
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara’s National League Cy Young candidacy experienced a blip facing the MLB-best Dodgers. Alcantara surrendered a season-high six runs in a season-low 3 2/3 innings in a 10-3 loss at Dodger Stadium to complete a series sweep. Alcantara will need to quickly adjust, since he is lined up to face Los Angeles again next weekend at loanDepot park.
Arihara uses sinker, cutter to shut down Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley often says that pitching is the face of a baseball game. Win, lose or however it ultimately plays out, the starting pitcher sets the tone for the entire game. On Sunday afternoon, starter Kohei Arihara proved that to be true after he tossed...
Jays' Martinez sets homer record for Fisher Cats
Orelvis Martinez has been hitting homers at a prodigious pace all season. Now, it's led him to the record books. Baseball’s No. 73 overall prospect crushed his 28th home run of the year to set a new single-season mark for Double-A New Hampshire in a 6-1 win at Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
Orioles become kids again at Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Before the rainstorm, there was the madness. The Orioles descended upon Williamsport and the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon, hours before they faced off against the Red Sox in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field. Their day was filled by bright-eyed Little Leaguers, autographs and dirt … from sliding down the famed hill located behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Tigers treat Halos to Greene Day in finale
DETROIT -- The seats over Comerica Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field have some of the best views in the ballpark, giving fans an appreciation of the expansive outfield from 11+ feet up. What the seats don’t normally provide are home runs. Riley Greene has played enough games...
Painter masterful in Double-A debut
It might be reasonable to question how a 19-year-old pitcher, of any pedigree, would fare at the Double-A level, but Andrew Painter is cut from a different cloth. Though instead of wiping away watercolors, this one is mopping up opposing batters. Painter, the Phillies’ top-ranked prospect and No. 25 in...
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
3 things the Dodgers need to fine-tune for postseason
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At this point, it’s a matter of when, not if, the Dodgers will clinch a 10th consecutive postseason berth. Los Angeles has the largest division lead in the Majors and should be popping some bubbly in about three weeks.
Ramírez, lights-out 'pen seal third series win in a row
ST. PETERSBURG -- After stumbling out of the gate to start the second half, the Rays seem to be hitting their stride as they approach the season’s stretch run. The Rays rode another excellent pitching performance and a pair of timely hits from Harold Ramírez to a 3-2 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has now won seven of its past nine games, with both losses coming by one run in extra innings, while taking three consecutive series to match a season high set back in April.
