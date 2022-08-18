It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on VICE TV on Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”

