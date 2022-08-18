ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Acclaimed San Francisco Taiko Dojo facing eviction from practice studio

By Mary Lee
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvkt6_0hMofse700

Acclaimed San Francisco Taiko performers evicted 03:00

SAN FRANCISCO -- A beloved Bay Area music institution is getting forced out of its South San Francisco practice studio after a massive rent hike.

The San Francisco Taiko Dojo is the very first taiko group in North America. Sensei Grandmaster Seiichi Tanaka is the founding father of taiko in the United States.

SF Taiko Dojo eviction. CBS

He was the first ever to perform taiko Japanese drums at the Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco's Japantown in 1968.

"For me to play taiko is very meaningful now," said Sensei Tanaka. "I am a frontier for this country, so my life and taiko together now."

But now his famous taiko group may be coming to an end. The San Francisco Taiko Dojo is getting kicked out of their South San Francisco taiko practice studio at the end of the month after new landlords tripled their rent.

They have no choice but to pack up their their historical drums that number over 100. Sensei Tanaka's son Ryuma Tanaka said it was the end of an era.

"Of course, I'm proud of my father's legacy and being the very first taiko group in United States in 1968. And I think not just myself and all the performers and all our alumni and students over the years have really come through and tried really hard and tried to fight really hard to keep the legacy going," said Ryuma.

Sensei Tanaka said he has more to give to the community. He's not giving up without a fight.

"I started re-disciplining myself," said Sensei Tanaka. "I walk, some tai chi movement. Sometime, I still do practice. So I'm going back to this. 80 years old! To challenge myself."

KPIX reached out to the new landlords, but they refused to comment.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Taiko Dojo must move out by the end of August. They are hoping someone has an affordable practice space for them to rent or a storage unit for their taiko drums. Otherwise they will have to stop practicing and give away some of their special instruments.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
Amancay Tapia

Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader

A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person in critical condition after rescue at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was in critical condition after being pulled from the surf at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Monday. The San Francisco Fire Department said in a tweet at 9:39 a.m. that the incident happened in the area of Great Highway and Wawona Street at the southern end of Ocean Beach. The department said surfers rescued a person in the surf zone and that fire department rescue swimmers and paramedics provided life support. The patient was taken to a local emergency room in critical condition, the department said. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Landlord#Drums#Japanese#Japantown
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco

A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident

OAKLAND --  BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Evictions
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
CBS San Francisco

High-speed rail between San Francisco, San Jose receives final EIR approval

SAN FRANCISCO – The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg.The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently used by Caltrain.High speed rail officials have now approved the environmental clearance documents for 420 miles of the project's 500-mile span between San Francisco and Anaheim."If nothing else, what it does is it really prepares and moves this entire project forward towards construction, with of...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?

Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets

A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy