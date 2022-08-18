ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shorelocalnews.com

OCTC Is Going Green With Shrek the Musical Jr

Students of the Ocean City Theatre Company will round out the 2022 Summer Season with their version of Shrek the Musical Jr. at the Ocean City Music Pier on August 26th and 27th at 7:30pm. This student adaptation features a cast of over forty 5th – 8th graders and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture, fantastic Broadway musical, and book by William Steig.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Bison Calf Born at the Cape May County Zoo

The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce a brand new addition to their American Bison herd. On Thursday, August 18, the Zoo’s female Bison ‘Beverley’ gave birth to her very first calf. Bison calves weigh between 30 – 70 pounds at birth and are reddish in color.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

