Students of the Ocean City Theatre Company will round out the 2022 Summer Season with their version of Shrek the Musical Jr. at the Ocean City Music Pier on August 26th and 27th at 7:30pm. This student adaptation features a cast of over forty 5th – 8th graders and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture, fantastic Broadway musical, and book by William Steig.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO