PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's popular festival that celebrates all things British from across the pond will be back next month for the 8th year in a row.The schedule for the annual festival has been announced with a number of different things planned over the week-long event.Events will kick off on Monday, September 5 and run all week long.The festival, put on by the British-American Connections Pittsburgh nonprofit group, will feature things like British beer, tea, history, architecture, Shakespeare, theatre, and more.A number of free events will be available, while other events will require paid admission.From afternoon tea, Shakespeare readings, keg tappings, and everything in between, there are a variety of events available throughout the week in different areas of the city. To learn more and to register for specific events, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO