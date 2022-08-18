ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
2022-2023 Public Access Atlas now available for hunters, anglers

There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2022-2023 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers. Printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas State
Randolph, KS
Kansas Lifestyle
Nebraska Tourism earns national award

The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
NEBRASKA STATE
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
WAVERLY, NE
New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
Upper Niobrara White NRD awards noteworthy conservationists

Each year, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) accepts nominations for individuals or groups who have shown exemplary work to protect our state’s natural resources in Northwest Nebraska. Nominations are accepted from agencies and natural resources professionals as well as private citizens and nominees must be conducting their conservation efforts within the Upper Niobrara White District encompassing Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Ricketts announces winners of 2022 Youth Talent Initiative

Governor Pete Ricketts announced MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment as the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
NEBRASKA STATE
Medical marijuana petitions fail to qualify for November ballot

LINCOLN — Two initiatives to legalize medical marijuana failed to qualify for the November ballot, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday. The effort, led by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, needed to collect valid signatures of 86,776 voters and collect signatures of at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties for its two petitions.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alliance, NE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

