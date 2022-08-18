After eight years in Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi has a new co-owner with big plans for the tiny eatery. Bill Tu, who also operates the D.C. restaurants Nooshi and Spices, is overseeing a major expansion into the former Big Wheel Bikes space next door. What’s on the way? A lot more seating, a broader pan-Asian menu, and a full bar with plenty of saki and signature cocktails. “I’ve lived in Potomac for many years, and I thought it was finally time to have a place in my own neighborhood,” says Tu, who plans to incorporate curry dishes, drunken noodles, tofu fries and other popular entrées from his D.C. restaurants. “We’re going to have our own special version of an Old Fashioned,” he says, “and we’ll be making a great Mai Tai.”

POTOMAC, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO