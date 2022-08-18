Read full article on original website
WTOP
Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live...
rockvillenights.com
Playful Pack doggie daycare to open in Rockville
a daycare and boarding facility chain for dogs, will open a Rockville location. It will be on Frederick Road in the Derwood area, between 7-Eleven and Atlantic Guns. A central goal of Playful Pack, beyond the services it provides for dogs, is to assist rescue dogs in finding new homes. To that end, they board foster dogs at their own expense, so that they can gain social skills by playing with the other dogs at the facility.
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
storereporter.com
New sushi scene in Potomac Village, last call for Rockville sports bar
After eight years in Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi has a new co-owner with big plans for the tiny eatery. Bill Tu, who also operates the D.C. restaurants Nooshi and Spices, is overseeing a major expansion into the former Big Wheel Bikes space next door. What’s on the way? A lot more seating, a broader pan-Asian menu, and a full bar with plenty of saki and signature cocktails. “I’ve lived in Potomac for many years, and I thought it was finally time to have a place in my own neighborhood,” says Tu, who plans to incorporate curry dishes, drunken noodles, tofu fries and other popular entrées from his D.C. restaurants. “We’re going to have our own special version of an Old Fashioned,” he says, “and we’ll be making a great Mai Tai.”
mocoshow.com
Charley’s Cheesesteaks is Opening a New Location in Gaithersburg; Will Add Wings to Menu
Charley’s Philly Steaks will be opening at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charley’s restaurant will be located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office, and is currently hiring. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when this restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
themunchonline.com
340 N. Summit Ave # 4
WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
mocoshow.com
Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List
Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
bethesdamagazine.com
6 quick fixes to boost your curb appeal
It may be time to toss that frayed old coir doormat with the kitschy saying in favor of something sleeker. This 20-by-32-inch mat is made from sustainably forested teakwood and features a raised and slatted design that won’t trap moisture. It’s unfinished and weather-resistant, and isn’t slippery when wet. Find it for $89.95 at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
mocoshow.com
Inferno Pizzeria Closed Until August 31 for Summer Vacation
Inferno Pizzeria, located at 12207 Darnestown Rd., will be closed until August 31 for a summer vacation, the restaurant announced last week via social media. “To afford our small staff the opportunity to rest and enjoy time with family and friends, each August we close the restaurant for two weeks. Please plan to join us again when we return and thank you for your understanding.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda apartment development updated to include 75 more units
Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Bethesda have been updated to include about 75 more units than originally proposed, according to documents filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board. Developer Foulger-Pratt in 2019 received approval from the Planning Board to build a 22-story, 260-unit multifamily building on three...
vivareston.com
Bricks by the Lake Returns to Lake Anne Plaza on October 1
Join the fun in this LEGO building event! Participants can either build a creation in advance to compete in a themed contest or compete the day of the event in a timed competition building creations separated by age group. Those who don’t want to compete can enjoy the day viewing...
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
mymcmedia.org
August 19-21 Weekend Roundup: 10 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are ten things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The are just two days left of the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Families and friends can come out to enjoy the great food, games, and entertainment. Ticket pries and hours for Friday and Saturday can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website. Take a look as some great videos from the fair.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Place To Get a Drink
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Gringos & Mariachis was voted the favorite.
themunchonline.com
4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22
Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
mocoshow.com
Starbucks Employees on Strike at MoCo’s First Union Starbucks in Olney
The employees of the Olney Starbucks location at 18606 Georgia Avenue, next to Roots Market, have been on strike since Friday, August 19th for a planned “worker’s strike weekend” that will last through Sunday, August 21st with the store reopening on Monday, August 22nd. Per the employees,...
