Uptown restaurant 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails closes for renovation
CHARLOTTE — Uptown restaurant 204 North Kitchen & Cocktails has temporarily closed as part of plans for a whirlwind facelift. The décor will be refreshed and the menu updated as part of those efforts. The fine-casual dining space will have the same vibe — and even better food and drinks, says Anthony Kearey, operating partner for Mason Jar Group.
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
A 2022 Fall Family Fun Guide for Charlotteans
From the vantage point of early July, this autumn offered the promise that it would resemble something like Life Before COVID: maskless hayrides; concerts with social distancing by choice rather than governor’s mandate; and haunted houses where the scariest apparitions, aside from the most skilled of witches, were not transmissible by air.
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
Fitness News & Deals (even a Free Class) from Hilliard Studio Method, Core 704 and the New Studio Fire
Back to Life, Back to Reality, Back to the Here and Now, Yeah.*. Even if you’re not Back-to-Schooling it, re-entry after Summer’s fun and relaxation can be hard. Love it or hate it, the time is now to get back on track with fitness and wellness. We’ve rounded up the local fitness scoop from some Charlotte studios to help you out.
Bang Bang Burgers serves up inventive, scratch-made deliciousness
CHARLOTTE – Joe Huang has been serving up his scratch-made hamburgers for almost a decade, and he’s got very definite opinions on the science and thought behind what is on the menu at his two Bang Bang Burgers locations in the Queen City. From the bun to the...
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now
Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting
Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte steakhouse named among best restaurants in US for business meetings
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. The high-end steakhouse is in SouthPark. Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak and mashed potatoes as well as a raw bar and an extensive fresh seafood selection.
Hip Hop Smoothies holds back to school event with free haircuts, school supplies and smoothies
Hip Hop Smoothies is holding a back to school bash at its location at 5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. This free event takes place Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It was announced on Hip Hop Smoothies’ Facebook page. Double-Check Before You Head Out!
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M
Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
Charlotte Pride parade and festival returns bigger and prouder after three years
After two years of patiently waiting, the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade is back and bigger than ever. For the first time since 2019, the event makes its way to uptown Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Charlotte Pride Organizers expect this weekend's attendees to exceed 2019's record of...
What Solo Travel Taught Me About Community and Taking up Space
Shaniya is a freelance blogger based in Charlotte, NC. In her free time, she is an actress, singer, creative, and cat mom!. What does it mean to feel a sense of community? Is it the people that you surround yourself with, or is it the comfort that you feel in the spaces that you exist in? Personally, I believe that community is something that you stumble upon. You rarely plan who you're going to associate yourself with, except in the circumstance of coworkers or a student cohort if you're in an academic setting.
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
