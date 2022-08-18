Steelers coach Mike Tomlin bringing local kids to camp is football at its absolute best

Mike Tomlin’s been the head coach of the Steelers long enough to be an established icon. In 15 years, the Pittsburgh lead man has won over 150 games, coached in two Super Bowls, and never had a losing season.

But, as is often the case, Tomlin does so much for the Pittsburgh community, too.

Recently, as told in a story by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tomlin was driving to a Steelers training camp practice when he came upon a group of local community center kids in a fight. The kids were naturally shocked when they saw a famous football coach step out of his car.

After spending a few hours with them, Tomlin later brought them all in as guests to a future Steelers camp practice in an example of football at its very best:

Now that is some special work all around.

If Tomlin’s good deed doesn’t pull at the heartstrings, I don’t know what will. Kudos to Tomlin for paying it forward in an incredible way and for striving to be a Pittsburgh community leader.

NFL fans loved learning about Tomlin's good deed for local Pittsburgh kids