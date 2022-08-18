ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Beloved Oklahoma QB General Booty now has a line of NIL merch and it’s absolutely fabulous

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTl4n_0hMoKtHF00

If you’ve got a name like General Booty, why wouldn’t you create the most incredible merchandising line in existence?

That’s what new Oklahoma Sooners quarterback — the General Booty — has done ahead of the upcoming college football season. On Thursday, Booty unveiled his new line of NIL merchandise titled “More Than Just a Name” alongside a partnership with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

“Ever since I was a young kid playing quarterback, my name has grabbed a lot of attention. I’ve always tried my best on the field and off to give people a reason to remember my name,” Booty said on his new merch site. “Based on the recent court’s ruling allowing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, I wanted to use my name to support a great cause.”

Hilarious merchandise and supporting a fantastic cause in children’s health? Now that’s a great way to use the NCAA’s NIL rules.

My personal favorites are the “General Booty reporting for duty!” shirt and the absolutely inspired “I love Booty” license plate frame. Plus, 20 percent of the profits for online orders will go directly to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital! What a great use of your own brand to give back to the community.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

