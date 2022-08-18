Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt's Airplane Attack Leak As Actress Fights FBI Over Records
A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned. The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow. Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.Jolie claimed Pitt...
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
'She's Obsessed With Destroying Him': Brad Pitt Lives In Fear Of What Angelina Jolie Will Do Next After She's Identified As 'Jane Doe' In FBI Lawsuit
After Angelina Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who sued the FBI, questioning why an investigation into Brad Pitt was closed in 2016, sources tell Radar that the actor lives in fear of what his ex-wife will do next.“If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny,” a friend of Pitt’s tells us. “At this point, it would be lovely to say Brad had made peace with the fact that the harassment from his ex will never end, but the truth is he lives in fear of what she is going to do next.” When the couple isn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight
Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2016 fight. The actress, 47, alleged in a recently released FBI report that she was resting with her children on the aircraft when they told her to “look” at Pitt, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.” While the spilled alcohol’s location has been redacted in documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.” The “Salt” star alleged she “later” learned that “this caused...
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out
After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids
A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]
SheKnows
Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
Angelina Jolie ‘told the FBI’ that Brad Pitt ‘grabbed her by the head’ during 2016 private jet fight
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the documents, Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September, 2016.In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from...
Like Mother, Like Daughter! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shares a Zodiac Sign With Mom Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may already be famous thanks to her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the teen is growing into her own person, thanks to qualities of her zodiac sign. Living a star-studded lifestyle as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt Flashes Peace Sign & Smile Hours After Angelina Jolie's Bombshell Injury Photos Leak
Brad Pitt seemed to be unbothered when he hit the red carpet hours after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's injury photos from their alleged 2016 fight went public. Radar has learned the 58-year-old actor escaped to South Korea, continuing his responsibility of promoting his new film, despite FBI documents exposing shocking details about his alleged drunken blowup with Jolie, in which she claimed he assaulted her and the kids. Pitt ignored the bombshell shots showing Jolie with injuries to her hand and elbow after the alleged altercation. Stepping out for the premiere of Bullet Train on Friday, Pitt appeared in a...
REVEALED: Brad Pitt's 'Columbine Kid' Reference To Angelina Jolie During His Booze-Filled Blowup Was About Their Son Maddox
The identity of the child that Brad Pitt said looked like a "Columbine kid" during his booze-fueled blowup with Angelina Jolie has been revealed. Sources tell Radar that Brad was talking about the then couple's son, Maddox.Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations during their 2016 plane ride was closed and produced no charges for the actor. The suit was unsealed earlier this week, providing an in-depth look at the damning claims Angelina brought against Pitt.In the special agent's notes,...
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Have Been Divorcing For Ages. The Reason Behind Why She’s Allegedly Still Fighting In Court
It seems that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been ongoing for so long and here is the reason why she is allegedly still fighting her ex in court.
International Business Times
Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt 2016 Altercation Revealed In Photos: Report
Angelina Jolie submitted photos as evidence that she allegedly got injured during the altercation between her and Brad Pitt in 2016 that led to their divorce. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actors were embroiled in a brawl nearly six years ago while onboard a private jet from Nice, France, to the United States. Jolie, 47, submitted black-and-white photos of the alleged bruises she sustained for the FBI investigation, Page Six reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bullet Train Isn’t a Good Movie. But It’s a Great Study of Brad Pitt.
Read enough recent glossy-magazine features on Brad Pitt, and you’ll start picking up on some patterns. He tends to speak reverently about growing up in the Ozarks and less so about his life as a celebrity. He’s as adept at making off-the-cuff jokes as he is at speaking solemnly about the “craft.” He’s cool but artsy, even quoting Rumi and Rilke on occasion. He’ll readily pose in thousand-dollar outfits, but he says that he always tries to avoid putting his face on a film poster. The word rueful comes up a lot about his smile or his demeanor. He’s famous, but he’s sensitive—a guy with a lot of capital-F Feelings about his job.
Brad Pitt Flashes Huge Smile After Details About His 2016 Fight With Angelina Jolie Emerge
Brad Pitt was all smiles for a promotional event after details of his alleged 2016 fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie emerged. The Bullet Train star seemed chipper as he stepped out on Friday, August 19, in in Seoul, South Korea for a news conference ahead of the film's premiere in the country.
'Ferngully' director: Environmental message 'more important to hear today'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Director Bill Kroyer said his animated film, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, in a 30th anniversary Blu-ray edition Tuesday, has a "save the rainforest" message that has only become more relevant since the film's release in 1992. "Being more conscious of how we are caring...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0