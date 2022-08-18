All current Iowa State students are invited to enjoy Camp Iowa State with a jam-packed schedule of events celebrating the end of summer. Bring your student ID for prizes, food, giveaways and more. Events include BINGO, Hypnotist chrisjones, Cyclone volleyball match, Cyclone football scrimmage, free admission to the Furhman Aquatic Center, and special deals from Ames businesses.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO